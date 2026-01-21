As the demand for big cars continues to ramp up, SUVs and bigger cars are becoming an increasingly popular segment in the Indian automotive space. Bigger cars dominate the roads with their size and presence while drive over rough patches of road with relative ease. Not only that, it can cross patches of road which are completely broken without scraping the underbody, thanks to the high ground clearance of such cars. Here are 5 SUVs under ₹20 lakh with the best ground clearance to buy in 2026: 5 SUVs under ₹ 20 lakh with the best ground clearance to buy in 2026

Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha is the SUV with the highest ground clearance of 233mm under the budget of ₹20 lakh. It is powered by a 2.6L turbocharged diesel engine producing 138.08 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Force Gurkha is a direct competitor of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and is built on a ladder-frame chassis. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.95 lakh.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx boasts a ground clearance of 226mm, making it one of the highest SUVs under ₹20 lakh. Additionally, the five-door Thar is powered by two different drivetrains: a 2.0L mStallion Turbo petrol engine producing up to 174 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that produces up to 172.4 bhp and 400 Nm, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh.

Honda Elevate

The compact SUV from Honda’s stables, the Elevate, boasts a ground clearance of 220mm. It is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC engine producing 119.3 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT). It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

Kia Sonet

The sub-compact SUV from South Korean automaker Kia, the Sonet, boasts a ground clearance of 211mm. It is powered by three different powertrains: a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine, a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 81.8 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, 118.3 bhp and 172 Nm of torque and 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Kia Sonet has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.30 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny boasts a ground clearance of 210mm. It is powered by a K15B 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 103.37 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a manual transmission or a torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.32 lakh.