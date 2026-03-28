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    5 things to know before buying the Royal Enfield Classic 350

    The Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc engine that produces 20.2 bhp. It weighs 195kg, costs up to 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Updated on: Mar 28, 2026 7:02 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a retro-styled cruiser that’s more about the "feel" than raw speed. It’s significantly smoother than the old models, but it’s still a specific kind of bike for a specific kind of owner. Here are the five things you need to know before you pull the trigger.

    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1. Price

    In 2026, the ex-showroom price starts around 1.83 Lakh for the base models and climbs to 2.17 Lakh for the top-end Chrome or Dark editions.

    2. Features

    It’s still a simple bike. However, you get an LED headlamp on the higher trims and a small LCD screen for your fuel gauge and trip meters. There is also a USB charging port hidden near the handlebars.

    3. Engine Specs

    The 349cc J-Series engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It’s much smoother than the older models—the vibrating mirrors are a thing of the past. It’s perfect for cruising at 80–90 km/h, but it starts to feel strained if you try to push it past 110 km/h.

    4. Suspension and Brakes

    The bike uses 41mm front forks and 6-step adjustable twin shocks at the back. It’s tuned for comfort, so it soaks up bumps well but feels a bit soft in fast corners. For braking, you get a 300mm front disc.

    5. Weight and Seat Height

    At 195 kg, this bike is a tank. It’s heavy to push around in a garage or in stop-and-go traffic. The seat height is 805 mm, but because the seat is wide, riders under 5'7" might find themselves tip-toeing. It’s definitely a bike you should sit on before buying to make sure you can manage the bulk.

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