5 things to know before buying the Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a retro-styled cruiser that’s more about the "feel" than raw speed. It’s significantly smoother than the old models, but it’s still a specific kind of bike for a specific kind of owner. Here are the five things you need to know before you pull the trigger.
1. Price
In 2026, the ex-showroom price starts around ₹1.83 Lakh for the base models and climbs to ₹2.17 Lakh for the top-end Chrome or Dark editions.
It’s still a simple bike. However, you get an LED headlamp on the higher trims and a small LCD screen for your fuel gauge and trip meters. There is also a USB charging port hidden near the handlebars.
3. Engine Specs
The 349cc J-Series engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. It’s much smoother than the older models—the vibrating mirrors are a thing of the past. It’s perfect for cruising at 80–90 km/h, but it starts to feel strained if you try to push it past 110 km/h.
4. Suspension and Brakes
The bike uses 41mm front forks and 6-step adjustable twin shocks at the back. It’s tuned for comfort, so it soaks up bumps well but feels a bit soft in fast corners. For braking, you get a 300mm front disc.
5. Weight and Seat Height
At 195 kg, this bike is a tank. It’s heavy to push around in a garage or in stop-and-go traffic. The seat height is 805 mm, but because the seat is wide, riders under 5'7" might find themselves tip-toeing. It’s definitely a bike you should sit on before buying to make sure you can manage the bulk.
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