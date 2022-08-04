Ahead of Independence Day, Honda India announces ‘exciting offers’ on these 5 models. Details here
Ahead of 75th Independence Day, Honda India – the Indian arm of Japanese carmaker Honda – has announced a sale called ‘Freedom Celebration Offers’. Under this, the company is offering ‘exciting offers' on five of its models.
“This Independence Day, bask in the joyousness of freedom with a new Honda Car. Book one today,” the carmaker said in a tweet on Thursday.
The offer is applicable to the following models:
(1.) New Amaze (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to ₹8,000 (customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 + corporate discount of ₹3,000).
(2.) 5th generation City (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to ₹27,496 (cash discount of up to ₹5,000/FOC accessories up to ₹5,496 + ₹5,000 discount on car exchange + customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 + corporate discount of ₹5,000 + car exchange bonus of ₹7,000).
(3.) 4th generation City (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to ₹5,000 (only customer loyalty bonus)
(4.) WR-V (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to ₹27,000 ( ₹10,000 discount on car exchange + customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 + car exchange bonus of ₹7,000 + corporate discount of ₹5,000).
(5.) Jazz (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to ₹25,000 ( ₹10,000 discount on car exchange + customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 + car exchange bonus of ₹7,000 + ₹3,000 corporate discount)
However, it should be noted that the sale is valid only till August 3. You can read all terms and conditions here.
