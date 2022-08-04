Home / Car Bike / Ahead of Independence Day, Honda India announces ‘exciting offers’ on these 5 models. Details here

Ahead of Independence Day, Honda India announces ‘exciting offers’ on these 5 models. Details here

Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:12 PM IST
The offer is valid till August 31, the company said in a statement.
Honda India's Independence Day offer (hondacarindia.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, Honda India – the Indian arm of Japanese carmaker Honda – has announced a sale called ‘Freedom Celebration Offers’. Under this, the company is offering ‘exciting offers' on five of its models.

“This Independence Day, bask in the joyousness of freedom with a new Honda Car. Book one today,” the carmaker said in a tweet on Thursday.

The offer is applicable to the following models:

(1.) New Amaze (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to 8,000 (customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 + corporate discount of 3,000).

(2.) 5th generation City (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to 27,496 (cash discount of up to 5,000/FOC accessories up to 5,496 + 5,000 discount on car exchange + customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 + corporate discount of 5,000 + car exchange bonus of 7,000).

(3.) 4th generation City (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to 5,000 (only customer loyalty bonus)

(4.) WR-V (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to 27,000 ( 10,000 discount on car exchange + customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 + car exchange bonus of 7,000 + corporate discount of 5,000).

(5.) Jazz (Petrol, all grades): Available at offers of up to 25,000 ( 10,000 discount on car exchange + customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 + car exchange bonus of 7,000 + 3,000 corporate discount)

However, it should be noted that the sale is valid only till August 3. You can read all terms and conditions here.

