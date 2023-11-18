close_game
News / Car Bike / Anastasiya Pasterick, CFO of EV maker Nikola, to resign

Anastasiya Pasterick, CFO of EV maker Nikola, to resign

Reuters |
Nov 18, 2023 11:37 AM IST

Pasterick was appointed to the role in March this year after the exit of Kim Brady.

Electric-truck maker Nikola said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Anastasiya Pasterick would resign to "pursue other opportunities" less than a year after joining the loss-making company.

A Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV is displayed during the press day preview of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson
A Nikola Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV is displayed during the press day preview of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 16, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson

Pasterick was appointed to the role in March this year after the exit of Kim Brady, who was credited with taking Nikola public through a merger with a blank-check firm in 2020.

The company expects to wrap up its search for a new CFO soon and Pasterick will assist with a transition through Dec. 1, it said. Key financial leaders will report to CEO Stephen Girsky in the interim.

The news comes just months after Nikola named its fourth CEO in four years, with Girsky immediately taking over from Michael Lohscheller.

While automakers still expect strong U.S. demand for electric vehicles, major EV companies like Tesla and Ford Motor have pushed back some factory buildouts in the face of economic concerns.

Nikola posted a wider loss for the third quarter on suspending sales and recalling all 209 of its battery-electric heavy duty trucks after an investigation found a coolant leak inside a battery pack causing fires in its vehicles.

