Are you a vehicle owner? You must carry this certificate or face 10,000 fine

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is an important document for all commuters travelling by their vehicles. A car or two-wheeler owner/driver should always carry while commuting. The PUC certificate validates that the vehicle's emission levels are within standards. In other words, PUC states that the vehicle isn't emitting smoke beyond pollution level.



Besides driving license and insurance papers, you should carry a PUC certificate, else you could be fined. In Delhi, those found travelling in their vehicles without a Pollution Under Control Certificate might be fined up to ₹10,000. But how can you get your PUC certificate? Here we guide you in a step-by-step manner.



STEP 1: First of all, you should go to a government-authorised pollution examination centre and get your vehicle tested. A stick-like device will be placed inside the silencer and you will be asked to start the engine. This is how a vehicle is checked for pollution levels.



STEP 2: After the test is completed, a pollution under control certificate is issued. You can even download it online.



STEP 3: Log on to Parivahan Seva website of the ministry of road transport & highways. Click on the tab marked as PUC certificate.

A screenshot of the Parivahan Seva website(Parivahan Seva website screengrab)

STEP 4: Enter the registration number and the last five digits of the chassis number of your vehicle. You also need to enter a captcha code shown on the screen.



STEP 5: After submitting the details, you can see the status of your PUC certificate. If it is valid, the certificate can be downloaded. In case you have applied for it, you can know the status.





