‘Delhi is EV capital of the country’: Kejriwal unveils 42 charging stations

Delhi has become the country's EV capital with the highest number of electric vehicles being bought in the city, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Speaking at the inauguration of 42 EV charging stations, the chief minister claimed that pollution levels declined in the national capital since 2014 due to EV use. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the inauguration event of 42 EV charging stations in the national capital.(Twitter/ArvindKejriwal)

"We started promoting EVs to curb pollution and keeping in mind that they are the future. We framed a policy in 2020 for EVs and set a target that, by 2025, one-fourth of all vehicles bought in Delhi will be electric," he said.

"...I am happy to share that 13 per cent of all the vehicles bought in Delhi are electric ones. Since August 2020, 1.28 lakh electric vehicles have been bought in Delhi," he said further.

Taking to Twitter the CM shared the rates of Electric Vehicles compared to those running on petrol. Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi's EV policy is the best in the country. Driving an electric vehicle in Delhi is the cheapest in the country.”

He said that the Niti Aayog too had praised the UT's EV policy.

Launched in August 2020, the policy is aimed at establishing the city as the country's EV capital and accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments.