Ather files design patent for EL01 electric scooter, hints at a more affordable model

Ather Energy has filed a design patent in India for a new electric scooter based on the EL01 concept, offering the clearest indication yet of how the company’s next-generation family scooter could look in production form. Ather EL01-based Electric Scooter Patent

What the EL01 patent reveals

The EL01 name is not new. Ather had showcased the EL01 concept earlier this year at Ather Community Day 2025, alongside the unveiling of its new EL platform. At the time, the company stopped short of confirming a launch timeline or stating which model would be the first to use the new architecture. The latest design patent filing now suggests that the project has moved a step closer to production.

How close is this to the concept?

The patented design closely mirrors the EL01 concept that was shown publicly. The scooter features a clean, functional design, clearly positioned as a family-oriented model rather than a sporty offering. The bodywork is simple, with a focus on practicality. Key elements include a flat and spacious floorboard, a long single-piece seat, and a large rear grab rail designed for pillion comfort.

As seen in the patent image, the headlamp is mounted on the handlebars, while an LED daytime running light is positioned on the front apron. The overall silhouette remains upright and conventional. The design patent version appears to use drum brakes, differing slightly from the concept model, which was shown with a front disc brake and a rear drum setup. The concept was also displayed with 14-inch wheels, though it is not yet clear if this wheel size will be carried over to the production scooter.

The EL01 concept had also featured a digital instrument cluster, and while the design patent does not confirm equipment levels, it is likely that a screen-based display will be part of the final specification.

Why the new EL platform matters

The EL01 will be based on Ather’s new EL platform, which has been developed using over 26 lakh kilometres of real-world riding data. The platform is designed to be modular, allowing it to support scooters of different sizes and intended use cases. It introduces a unibody steel chassis aimed at improving durability while also simplifying manufacturing. According to Ather, this architecture enables up to 15 percent faster assembly. The company also claims lower maintenance costs, with service intervals extended to 10,000 km and quicker periodic servicing due to simpler components and reduced brake wear.