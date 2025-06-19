Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Can it beat TVS iQube, Vida V2 Plus, Ather Rizta

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 11:51 PM IST

At ₹99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is fairly priced, undercutting some rivals and offering better value than others

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 has been recently introduced as a lower-cost version of the popular electric scooter. Starting at 99,990, ex-showroom, the model becomes the new starting point in the Chetak range and will find favor with budget-conscious urban buyers.

With its launch, Bajaj is taking on better-established brands like TVS, Ather, Vida, Honda and soon-to-be-launched Japanese player the Suzuki e-Access in an extremely competitive segment. Here's a comparison of how the Chetak 3001 stacks up against competition in terms of battery capacity, range, charging time, features, and price.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Battery pack and range

The Bajaj Chetak 3001 is equipped with a 3kWh battery pack, placing it between the base 2.2kWh model of the TVS iQube and the bigger 3.5kWh models. It has a claimed IDC range of 127 km, just behind the Ather Rizta S's 123km-claimed range for its 2.9 kWh battery pack and ahead of the Vida V2 Plus with 143km and TVS iQube 3.5 with 145 km claimed range.

Against the next Suzuki e-Access, which boasts a 3kWh battery but provides just 95km of range using lower energy-density LFP cells, the Chetak comes out better. The Honda QC1, with its minuscule 1.5kWh battery and 80km claimed range, languishes far behind, although at a lower cost.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Charging time

The Chetak 3001 was equipped with a 750W charger, which allows it to charge from 0–80 per cent in 3 hours and 50 minutes. It may not be fast-charge capable, but its charge time is faster than most of the entry-level options. For example, the Ather Rizta S, which is positioned higher, takes 6 hours and 30 minutes to hit 80 per cent charge with its standard charger. However, both the Ather and Vida models use the Ather Grid to make fast-charge compatible, which is fantastic for quick top-ups when commuting is urgent.

The TVS iQube 2.2kWh has the fastest standard charge time at 2 hours and 45 minutes. Its 3.5kWh sibling and the Suzuki e-Access need approximately 4 hours and 30 minutes, but Suzuki is claiming just 1 hour and 12 minutes charging on its fast charger, which could give it an advantage down the road.

Bajaj Chetak 3001 vs rivals: Price

At 99,990, the Bajaj Chetak 3001 is fairly priced, undercutting some rivals and offering better value than others. Though the Vida V2 Plus leads with a highly discounted 85,300 price point, this is probably valid only for a short while. The Honda QC1, at 90,000, is reasonably priced but lacks in range and battery size.

On the pricier side, the TVS iQube 3.5 is priced at 1.31 lakh, and the Ather Rizta S at 1.10 lakh—apart from another 14,000 for Ather's Pro Pack, which activates core features. The TVS iQube 2.2 is priced at 1 lakh, positioning it almost on the same price point as the Chetak.

Follow Us On