Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to KTM 250 Duke: 7 best sub-350 cc bikes with highest price cuts

India's motorcycle market has recently gotten a pleasant shake-up, thanks to the GST rate cut for bikes up to 350 cc (from 28% to 18%). Several riders are now getting better value as popular bikes see good reductions. Below are 7 bikes that have seen some of the biggest price drops, bringing them within better reach without compromising their performance or style. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in the Indian market. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

7 best sub-350 cc bikes with highest price cuts Model Starting ex-showroom price KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2,12,196 Royal Enfield Classic 350 ₹ 1,81,118 TVS Ronin ₹ 1,24,790 Hero XPulse 210 ₹ 1,62,065 Honda CB350 H'ness ₹ 1,92,435 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ₹ 1,71,153 Yamaha R3/MT-03 ₹ 3,39,028 / 3,29,608

1. KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke sits between the 200 Duke and 390 Duke.

The KTM 250 Duke is one of the most popular motorcycles from the brand. Its ex-showroom price of ₹2,30,179 was slashed to ₹2,12,196 ex-showroom, which is a price cut of ₹17,983. This motorcycle comes with a TFT display, smartphone connectivity, and LED lighting—all adding to the value.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Classic 350 is the most popular 350 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.

The Classic 350, along with other 350 cc Royal Enfield models, saw a price drop of about ₹20,000 to ₹24,000, depending on the variant. These changes followed the GST revision. After reduction, ex-showroom prices of the Classic 350 starts at ₹1,81,118 ex-showroom. It continues to emjoy a strong demand in India and continues to serve as the bread-and-butter model for the manufacturer.

3. TVS Ronin

2025 TVS Ronin was launched earlier with cosmetic updates.

The TVS Ronin, with its 225 cc engine, benefited from the GST cut as well. Its price has come down by about ₹14,000 across its variants following the revised tax structure. This makes the street-tourer more attractive to buyers who were previously held back by cost. The prices now start at ₹1,24,790 ex-showroom.

4. Hero Xpulse 210

We saw the Xpulse 210 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. It is a great motorcycle if you want to start off-roading.(Atul Yadav/PTI)

Hero’s new Xpulse 210 saw one of the steepest cuts in the entry-level adventure segment—with reductions up to ₹14,516, variant-dependent. Earlier priced at ₹1.76 lakh (Base) and ₹1.86 lakh (Top), the bike now sells at about ₹1.62 lakh (Base) and ₹1.71 lakh (Top) ex-showroom in Delhi. The Top variant also adds a TFT display, dual-channel ABS, knuckle guards and a windscreen, enhancing its feature set.

Honda H'Ness CB350 uses a long-stroke engine, and it is also quite rev-happy.

Honda passed on GST benefits in its larger mid-size bikes, too. The CB350 series saw reductions of up to ₹18,598 depending on the variant. That’s meaningful savings in this premium segment, making ownership a little easier on the pocket. Now, the prices of the Honda H'ness CB350 start at ₹1.92 lakh ex-showroom.

6. Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Auto has not made mechanical changes to the Pulsar RS200 for a long time. Despite that, it still enjoys a decent demand.

The Pulsar RS200 is one of the most popular models that Bajaj sells despite not being very old. Because it is also under 350 cc, it also got a benefit from the same tax reduction. The price cut was of ₹23,467, and now it is priced at ₹1.71 lakh ex-showroom.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 uses a 321 parallel twin engine that is very smooth.

These twin-cylinder performance bikes saw some of the most significant price drops. The GST reduction led to further savings of about ₹20,000, bringing the R3 down to around ₹3.39 lakh and MT-03 to around ₹3.30 lakh. These changes make them much more competitive against other performance bikes.

Note: Prices are subject to change, depending on various factors. To get the precise info, you should get in touch with the authorised dealership.