Bajaj Pulsar RS200 to KTM 250 Duke: 7 best sub-350 cc bikes with highest price cuts
From the Pulsar RS200 to the Yamaha R3, here are the 7 best sub-350cc bikes in India that have seen the biggest price drops after the recent GST cut.
India’s motorcycle market has recently gotten a pleasant shake-up, thanks to the GST rate cut for bikes up to 350 cc (from 28% to 18%). Several riders are now getting better value as popular bikes see good reductions. Below are 7 bikes that have seen some of the biggest price drops, bringing them within better reach without compromising their performance or style.
7 best sub-350 cc bikes with highest price cuts
|Model
|Starting ex-showroom price
|KTM 250 Duke
|₹2,12,196
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|₹1,81,118
|TVS Ronin
|₹1,24,790
|Hero XPulse 210
|₹1,62,065
|Honda CB350 H'ness
|₹1,92,435
|Bajaj Pulsar RS200
|₹1,71,153
|Yamaha R3/MT-03
|₹3,39,028 / 3,29,608
1. KTM 250 Duke
The KTM 250 Duke is one of the most popular motorcycles from the brand. Its ex-showroom price of ₹2,30,179 was slashed to ₹2,12,196 ex-showroom, which is a price cut of ₹17,983. This motorcycle comes with a TFT display, smartphone connectivity, and LED lighting—all adding to the value.
2. Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Classic 350, along with other 350 cc Royal Enfield models, saw a price drop of about ₹20,000 to ₹24,000, depending on the variant. These changes followed the GST revision. After reduction, ex-showroom prices of the Classic 350 starts at ₹1,81,118 ex-showroom. It continues to emjoy a strong demand in India and continues to serve as the bread-and-butter model for the manufacturer.
3. TVS Ronin
The TVS Ronin, with its 225 cc engine, benefited from the GST cut as well. Its price has come down by about ₹14,000 across its variants following the revised tax structure. This makes the street-tourer more attractive to buyers who were previously held back by cost. The prices now start at ₹1,24,790 ex-showroom.
4. Hero Xpulse 210
Hero’s new Xpulse 210 saw one of the steepest cuts in the entry-level adventure segment—with reductions up to ₹14,516, variant-dependent. Earlier priced at ₹1.76 lakh (Base) and ₹1.86 lakh (Top), the bike now sells at about ₹1.62 lakh (Base) and ₹1.71 lakh (Top) ex-showroom in Delhi. The Top variant also adds a TFT display, dual-channel ABS, knuckle guards and a windscreen, enhancing its feature set.
5. Honda H'ness CB350
Honda passed on GST benefits in its larger mid-size bikes, too. The CB350 series saw reductions of up to ₹18,598 depending on the variant. That’s meaningful savings in this premium segment, making ownership a little easier on the pocket. Now, the prices of the Honda H'ness CB350 start at ₹1.92 lakh ex-showroom.
6. Bajaj Pulsar RS200
The Pulsar RS200 is one of the most popular models that Bajaj sells despite not being very old. Because it is also under 350 cc, it also got a benefit from the same tax reduction. The price cut was of ₹23,467, and now it is priced at ₹1.71 lakh ex-showroom.
7. Yamaha R3 & MT-03
These twin-cylinder performance bikes saw some of the most significant price drops. The GST reduction led to further savings of about ₹20,000, bringing the R3 down to around ₹3.39 lakh and MT-03 to around ₹3.30 lakh. These changes make them much more competitive against other performance bikes.
Note: Prices are subject to change, depending on various factors. To get the precise info, you should get in touch with the authorised dealership.