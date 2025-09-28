Baleno to Victoris: Top Maruti Suzuki cars crash tested by Bharat NCAP

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has often faced criticism for prioritising affordability over safety. However, the recent rounds of crash tests under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) reveal a strong shift in the company’s approach. Several popular Maruti models have secured commendable safety ratings, proving that safety is finally becoming a top priority for the brand. Here’s a look at the top Maruti Suzuki cars tested under Bharat NCAP. Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki Victoris Notify me Notify me Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the new flagship offering from the Arena line of dealerships of Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris – 5 Stars

The Victoris stands out as Maruti Suzuki’s safest offering so far. The flagship SUV for Arena dealerships earned a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection, with scores of 31.66 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 43 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). Standard safety features include six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. With near-perfect scores, the Victoris sets a new benchmark for safety within Maruti’s lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – 5 Stars

The premium MPV, Invicto, has also secured a 5-star rating across both categories. It scored 30.43/32 in AOP and 45/49 in COP, placing it among the safest MPVs available in India. Built on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, the Invicto benefits from a rigid structure, six airbags, advanced driver assistance features, and strong crash resistance. It’s a strong option for families looking for a blend of comfort, space, and uncompromised safety.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 5 Stars

The new-generation Dzire has become the first Maruti sedan to achieve a full 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. The compact sedan scored 29.46/32 in AOP and 41.57/49 in COP. Equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt pretensioners, and rear parking sensors, the Dzire shows how Maruti has significantly upgraded its safety package for one of its highest-selling cars.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 4 Stars

Unlike its stablemates, the popular Baleno hatchback received a 4-star rating for adult safety and 3 stars for child occupant protection. Higher variants with six airbags scored better (26.52/32 AOP) compared to the lower trims with just two airbags (24.04/32 AOP). Regardless of the variant, child safety scores stood at 34.81/49. While respectable, the Baleno’s results highlight the importance of opting for higher variants that offer enhanced safety equipment.