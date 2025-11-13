Bold, funky and head-turning: The coolest electric scooters on Indian Roads

Electric scooters have officially entered their “look at me” era. What once used to be simple, appliance-like commuters are now bold, funky and futuristic machines that demand attention everywhere they go. These EVs are designed not just to move you, but to express your personality, turn heads in traffic, and leave people asking, “Which scooter is that?” TVS X is the flagship electric scooter for the brand.

Here are five of the coolest, most head-turning electric scooters in India that stand out with their design and presence.

1. River Indie – The SUV of electric scooters

The River Indie stands tall with its muscular SUV-inspired design.

The River Indie is the kind of scooter that instantly dominates the road. Every time you see one, it feels like a scooter that grew up watching adventure motorcycles. The wide handlebar, chunky tyres, large headlamp, and rugged, layered panels give it a muscular SUV-like character.

The Indie is unapologetically different. It doesn’t try to be sleek—it tries to be bold, and it succeeds beautifully. You get curious stares at almost every traffic signal, because the scooter looks nothing like the typical EVs you see on Indian roads. Add its giant storage space and practical design, and it becomes the perfect mix of funky and functional.

2. TVS X – A scooter straight out of the future

Aggressive styling makes the TVS X one of the most futuristic EVs in India.

The TVS X doesn’t look like it belongs to 2025—it looks like it belongs to a sci-fi movie. Seriously, the first time you see it, you’re struck by its exposed frame, sharp angles, aggressive LED DRLs and motorcycle-inspired silhouette. With the X, TVS literally brought a concept to life.

It’s a scooter that radiates performance, even when it’s parked. And on the road, people actually turn around just to understand what zipped past them. TVS really went all-in with design innovation here, making the X one of the most iconic EV shapes in India today.

3. Ather 450X Apex – sleek, sporty and electrifying

The Ather 450X Apex gets a sporty, premium look with a transparent side panel.

The Ather 450X Apex brings a whole different vibe—clean, purposeful, and athletic. It’s not flashy, but the lines are so sharp and the design so cohesive that it naturally draws attention. The Apex edition takes things up a notch with its translucent side panels and special colour scheme.

What stands out is how mature and premium it looks. This is the kind of scooter that doesn’t shout for attention—it earns it with elegance and sporty confidence. If you appreciate finesse over flamboyance, the 450X Apex is the scooter that will truly resonate with you.

4. Ather Rizta – Modern, friendly and comfort-focused

The Ather Rizta combines modern design with friendly, approachable styling.

The Ather Rizta has a personality of its own. It’s stylish, but in the warm, friendly way—not overly edgy, not too minimal. The design feels approachable, and that’s exactly what makes it stand out. The large, comfortable seat, practical proportions and neatly executed LED signature give it a very balanced urban presence.

It’s the kind of scooter that people notice because it looks fresh and well thought-out. Even from a distance, the Rizta looks “premium family scooter done right,” and Ather has given it enough modern touches to keep it fun and youthful. It’s perfect for riders who want style minus the aggression.

5. TVS Orbiter – Compact, funky and youthful

TVS Orbiter should have a real-world range of around 115 km, says TVS.

The TVS Orbiter is the newest entrant here, and it brings refreshing, funky energy to the EV segment. Its compact body, crisp panel cuts, bright colours and sharp LED elements make it look youthful and smart. It doesn’t try to mimic big scooters or motorcycles—it stays true to an urban commuter identity but adds personality where it matters.

On the road, it looks light, agile and modern. The Orbiter is the kind of scooter that appeals to young riders who want a cool, stylish EV that is easy to live with and instantly noticeable.

Why these scooters stand out

Each scooter brings a different flavour of boldness:

River Indie → Rugged, muscular and totally unique

TVS X → Futuristic and aggressive

Ather 450X Apex → Sleek and sporty

Ather Rizta → Friendly and modern

TVS Orbiter → Compact and funky