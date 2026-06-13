Booked MG Majestor? Key genuine accessories to buy

The MG Majestor is available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced between ₹40.99 lakh and ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains and six or seven-seater layouts. Pricing of the lower trim Sharp is yet to be announced. The MG Majestor rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender , Skoda Kodiaq , Jeep Meridian , and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line .

JSW MG Motor recently launched the MG Majestor in India, which comes as the automaker's flagship SUV in the country. Positioned above the MG Gloster , the MG Majestor features an imposing design, robust road presence, a feature-packed interior and a powerful diesel powertrain.

While the MG Majestor comes with an imposing design and a plethora of upmarket features, there are several buyers who seek more and want to make their car even more distinctive. For such customers, MG offers a wide range of accessories designed and developed for Majestor.

If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.