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    Booked MG Majestor? Key genuine accessories to buy

    If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.

    Published on: Jun 13, 2026 6:07 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    JSW MG Motor recently launched the MG Majestor in India, which comes as the automaker's flagship SUV in the country. Positioned above the MG Gloster, the MG Majestor features an imposing design, robust road presence, a feature-packed interior and a powerful diesel powertrain.

    MG Majestor has been priced at ₹40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic variant and ₹44.99 lakh for the 4x4 automatic variant.
    MG Majestor has been priced at ₹40.99 lakh for the 4x2 automatic variant and ₹44.99 lakh for the 4x4 automatic variant.

    The MG Majestor is available in two variants: Sharp and Savvy. The Savvy trim has been priced between 40.99 lakh and 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains and six or seven-seater layouts. Pricing of the lower trim Sharp is yet to be announced. The MG Majestor rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

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    While the MG Majestor comes with an imposing design and a plethora of upmarket features, there are several buyers who seek more and want to make their car even more distinctive. For such customers, MG offers a wide range of accessories designed and developed for Majestor.

    If you are planning to buy the genuine accessories for the MG Majestor, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the list of kits.

    MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories to buy

    MG Majestor: Key genuine accessories
    AccessoryPrice
    ExteriorDoor edge guard 1,299
    Front grille inserts 2,950
    Chrome finished front bumper corner protector 2,745
    Chrome finished body side moulding 5,689
    Blacked-out body side moulding 4,128
    Chrome finished door visor 7,239
    Wheel lock 4,269
    Chrome finished head lamp garnish 2,499
    Chrome finished tail lamp garnish 2,499
    Chrome finish on tail gate 3,073
    Chrome insert on ORVM garnish 2,377
    Front fog lamp garnish 3,499
    Rear reflector garnish 2,559
    Chrome door handle with bowl cover kit 4,367
    Chrome finished hood scoop 5,995
    Side rock rails 7,100
    Black-finished rear guard 5,744
    Chrome finished fuel lid garnish 2,750
    Wheel arch inserts 4,699
    Car cover 2,999
    Chrome finished rear bumper corner protector 2,449
    Interior3D cabin and boot mat 6,882
    Magnetic sun shades 4,959
    Rear view dash cam 29,341
    13.5-inch screens for rear seat passengers 95,000

    Buyers looking to add a more personalised touch to the MG Majestor can choose from a wide range of genuine accessories offered by MG. These accessories include both exterior and interior add-ons that are built to enhance the SUV's visual appearance, occupant convenience, and overall ownership experience. Also, some of the accessories are meant to enhance the practicality of the SUV, both exterior and inside the cabin. These accessories can be purchased online and offline.

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