BYD begins deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV in India

Published on Feb 07, 2023 10:47 AM IST

The model was launched in the country in October last year.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

China's Build Your Dreams (BYD) has commenced deliveries of its Atto 3 electric SUV in India, months after the car was launch in the country, in October last year. According to reports, as many as 340 units of the model were delivered in the first batch, with these deliveries taking place in January.

BYD India currently has more than 2,000 bookings for Atto 3, the reports added.

“We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving an incredible response from the customers for Atto 3. The customer feedback and interest makes us confident of capturing the Indian electric vehicle segment at a faster pace than we could've though of,” said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior VP, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India.

Gopalakrishnan was speaking to Carwale.com.

BYD Atto 3: Features

The model comes with a 60.48 kWh battery pack, that produces maximum power and peak torque of 201 bhp and 310 Nm respectively. The pack supports fast-charging; according to the company, Atto 3 takes 50 minutes to get up to 80% charged.

Also, as per BYD, the car has a range of up to 521 km and takes just 7.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

electric vehicles suv
