BYD Sealion 7 set for launch tomorrow. Here's what to expect

BYD Sealion 7 launches tomorrow, February 17, 2025. The e-SUV electric performance was unveiled for the Indian market for the first time during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 and bookings for the electric vehicle are already open. Upon launch, the Sealion 7 will join the other available BYD models in India such as the Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax 7. The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered across two variants - Premium and Performance.

The BYD Sealion 7 is available as a four-door electric SUV with a coupe-style roofline, typical of many modern cars. The Sealion 7 arrives featuring the Chinese automaker's Ocean series design language. The sweptback 'double-u' LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRL) feature prominently on the front profile.

It also receives flared wheel arches with black cladding, whereas at the rear, the BYD Sealion 7 gets wraparound LED taillights linked by a smooth LED light bar, a dual-tone rear bumper, and two spoilers - one on the roof and one on the boot lid. The EV comes with four different color options- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

(Also read: BYD Sealion 7 Performance or Premium? What will you choose range or power)

BYD Sealion 7: Specs

BYD Sealion 7 will have both RWD and AWD options with a single battery pack rated at 82.6 kWh, available for both the variants. The RWD variant delivers 308 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of top torque. Not only this, but it is also able to travel as far as 560 km on a single charge. The Sealion 7 AWD delivers 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The AWD variant of the Sealion 7 has a range of up to 530 kilometres.

BYD Sealion 7: Features

As far as features go, there will be a flat-bottom steering wheel with a fully digital instrument cluster of 10.25 inches, along with a touchscreen infotainment system that is 15.6 inches in length and rotating. Other features on offer in this EV cabin include a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display. Also, it will include ADAS airbags and a driver monitoring system. Interestingly, both variants of the Sealion 7 will have the same set of features.

(Also read: BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV launch soon: What you need to know)

BYD Sealion 7: Expected price

Upon launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will challenge the models like Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, and Volvo C40 Recharge in India. The BYD Sealion 7 will be the flagship model for the brand in India, sitting above the Seal. It is expected that the entry level ‘Premium’ variant of the Sealion 7 will be priced at ₹ ₹50 lakh, while the top of the line ‘Performance’ variant is expected to be priced at ₹60 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom.