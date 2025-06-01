Carens Clavis fuels Kia’s growth in May, electric version likely next month

Korean automaker Kia India has recorded a year-on-year rise of 14.43 per cent in May 2025 with overall sales of 22,315 units compared to 19,500 units sold in May 2024. The company informed that the new Kia Carens Clavis, which was recently launched, has witnessed an overwhelming response. MPV was introduced with a beginning price of ₹11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. View Personalised Offers on Kia Carens EV Notify me Kia Carens Clavis will offer three engine options. There will be two petrol engines and one diesel engine on offer.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing of Kia India, stated that with the Carens Clavis, the company expects to create new benchmarks for the segment and make it more exciting than ever before. "As we expand our portfolio further, we stay committed to providing future-proof mobility solutions that build trust and spread joy among our customers," he further added.

Surprisingly, the company announced that the new product from Kia will be launched in July. This is likely to be the Kia Carens Clavis based EV, Kia's first India made electric vehicle. Crafted to shake up its segment, the new offering will harmoniously integrate sustainability with Kia's design prowess and sophisticated technology, carefully designed to address the changing mobility aspirations of Indian customers, the company said.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Here’s what to expect

The new Kia Carens EV would feature a design that is akin to the Carens Clavis. There would be certain unique styling features as well. Being an electric vehicle, it would feature a closed off grille akin to the Kia EV9. Also, there would be redesigned front and rear bumpers, and the alloy wheels also would have new design. The spyshot indicates that it would have increased ground clearance and there would be new suspension design as well.

Kia Carens EV would be equipped with a myriad of features. It's reasonable to expect a digital instrument cluster and 12.25 touchscreen infotainment system like the Kia Carens Clavis along other expected features such as an air purifier, 360-degree surround camera, wireless phone charger.

The new Kia Carens EV is said to take the majority of its powertrain from the new Hyundai Creta EV. If that happens, it would take juice from a 45 kWh battery pack coupled with an electric motor that is used in the low-end Hyundai Kona EV worldwide. The Carens EV should receive a front axle-mounted electric motor. Kia does not yet announce any specification information regarding the EV. Nonetheless, anticipate that the Carens EV provides plenty of range on a single charge.