CES 2024: ‘Honda 0 Series’ for global EV market unveiled, first model coming in 2026

Honda on Wednesday unveiled the ‘Honda 0 Series’, its new EV series for global markets. The Japanese auto giant announced the series on the second day of the 2024 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where it also showcased two concept models from the lineup. Japanese automaker Honda unveils its electric vehicle concept Saloon during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

“This new series symbolises how Honda is undergoing a major transformation, in line with its Global Brand Slogan and electrification policy. The series name represents Honda going back as an automaker, and creating completely new EVs from ‘zero,’” the company said in a press release.

The Tokyo-based manufacturer further stated that it also aims to go cabron-neutral for all its products and activities by 2050.

Honda 0 Series

(1.) The series is based on a ‘new approach’ called ‘Thin, Light, and Wise,’ Honda said. The lineup, it noted, will offer ‘five core values.’

(2.) The values are: an artistic design that evokes resonance; ADAS for ‘safety of peace and mind’; a ‘space’ for people ‘made possible by the internet of things and connected technologies’; the ‘joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle’; and, outstanding electric efficiency performance.

(3.) The concept models presented by the carmaker are the flagship ‘Saloon’ and ‘Space-Hub’ with flexible space.

'Saloon' concept model (Image courtesy: Honda)

'Space-Hub' concept model (Image courtesy: Honda)

(4.) A new ‘H’ mark also made its global debut at the event. It will be used on next-generation EVs of Honda, including the 0 series.

(5.) The first model from the lineup will launch globally in 2026, starting with North America, and then to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.