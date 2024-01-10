close_game
close_game
News / Car Bike / CES 2024: ‘Honda 0 Series’ for global EV market unveiled, first model coming in 2026

CES 2024: ‘Honda 0 Series’ for global EV market unveiled, first model coming in 2026

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 10, 2024 10:36 AM IST

The company also showcased two concept models from the series: the flagship ‘Saloon’ and ‘Space-Hub.’

Honda on Wednesday unveiled the ‘Honda 0 Series, its new EV series for global markets. The Japanese auto giant announced the series on the second day of the 2024 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where it also showcased two concept models from the lineup.

Japanese automaker Honda unveils its electric vehicle concept Saloon during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Japanese automaker Honda unveils its electric vehicle concept Saloon during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

“This new series symbolises how Honda is undergoing a major transformation, in line with its Global Brand Slogan and electrification policy. The series name represents Honda going back as an automaker, and creating completely new EVs from ‘zero,’” the company said in a press release.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Tokyo-based manufacturer further stated that it also aims to go cabron-neutral for all its products and activities by 2050.

Honda 0 Series

(1.) The series is based on a ‘new approach’ called ‘Thin, Light, and Wise,’ Honda said. The lineup, it noted, will offer ‘five core values.’

(2.) The values are: an artistic design that evokes resonance; ADAS for ‘safety of peace and mind’; a ‘space’ for people ‘made possible by the internet of things and connected technologies’; the ‘joy of driving with the feeling of oneness with the vehicle’; and, outstanding electric efficiency performance.

(3.) The concept models presented by the carmaker are the flagship ‘Saloon’ and ‘Space-Hub’ with flexible space.

'Saloon' concept model (Image courtesy: Honda)
'Saloon' concept model (Image courtesy: Honda)
'Space-Hub' concept model (Image courtesy: Honda)
'Space-Hub' concept model (Image courtesy: Honda)

(4.) A new ‘H’ mark also made its global debut at the event. It will be used on next-generation EVs of Honda, including the 0 series.

(5.) The first model from the lineup will launch globally in 2026, starting with North America, and then to Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out