Citroen Aircross X launched at 8.29 lakh: 5 new things it brings

Citroen has introduced an upgraded version of its Aircross SUV series, branding it the Aircross X under its “2.0 – Shift Into The New” vision. At a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.29 lakh for the base variant, this refreshed model brings cosmetic and functional enhancements aimed at improving both style and convenience. Personalised Offers on Citroen Aircross Check Offers Check Offers Citroen Aircross X continues to come with the same engine options. So, there is a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo petrol engine.

Here are five key new features that make the Aircross X stand out:

1. Cara AI integration

A major highlight is the addition of Cara AI, the in-house voice assistant that supports commands in more than 50 languages. Available on the top Max trim, it allows drivers to interact naturally with the car for navigation, entertainment, and system functions. It also offers remote alerts and a voice SOS feature, adding a layer of safety and connectivity.

2. Push-button start, Proxi-Sense & driver aids

The Aircross X now offers push-button start along with Proxi-Sense proximity sensing for a more seamless entry and ignition experience. It is also equipped with features like cruise control with a speed limiter, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, and even the option of a 360-degree camera as an add-on.

The interior of the Citroen Aircross X has been updated to look more premium than the outgoing version.

3. Interior upgrades

The cabin has been refreshed with ventilated leatherette seats, ambient and footwell lighting, and a redesigned gear lever. A new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster enhances the overall tech appeal. Subtle touches like gold accents further improve the premium feel inside.

4. Expanded colour palette

Buyers now have access to ten different colour options, including a new Deep Forest Green shade. Dual-tone combinations are also on offer, and for those who want more flair, a contrasting roof option is available as well.

5. Enhanced safety & standard features

The SUV now comes with six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. On the outside, projector LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps add both function and style.

Citroen Aircross X specifications Naturally aspirated engine Turbo petrol engine Displacement 1199 cc 1199 cc Power 82 Ps 110 Ps Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm - MT / 205 Nm - AT Fuel efficiency 17.5 kmpl 18.5 kmpl - MT / 17.6 kmpl - AT Prev Next

Other details

The Aircross X continues with its existing engine lineup: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a more powerful turbo-petrol unit with manual and automatic gearbox options. A dealer-level CNG retrofit remains available too.