Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Citroen Aircross X launched at 8.29 lakh: 5 new things it brings

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 06:08 pm IST

Citroen has launched the upgraded Aircross X SUV, featuring a choice of petrol engines, CNG retrofit, and starting at ₹8.29 lakh

Citroen has introduced an upgraded version of its Aircross SUV series, branding it the Aircross X under its “2.0 – Shift Into The New” vision. At a starting ex-showroom price of 8.29 lakh for the base variant, this refreshed model brings cosmetic and functional enhancements aimed at improving both style and convenience.

Citroen Aircross X continues to come with the same engine options. So, there is a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo petrol engine.
Personalised Offers on
Citroen Aircross arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Citroen Aircross X continues to come with the same engine options. So, there is a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo petrol engine.

Here are five key new features that make the Aircross X stand out:

1. Cara AI integration

A major highlight is the addition of Cara AI, the in-house voice assistant that supports commands in more than 50 languages. Available on the top Max trim, it allows drivers to interact naturally with the car for navigation, entertainment, and system functions. It also offers remote alerts and a voice SOS feature, adding a layer of safety and connectivity.

2. Push-button start, Proxi-Sense & driver aids

The Aircross X now offers push-button start along with Proxi-Sense proximity sensing for a more seamless entry and ignition experience. It is also equipped with features like cruise control with a speed limiter, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, and even the option of a 360-degree camera as an add-on.

The interior of the Citroen Aircross X has been updated to look more premium than the outgoing version.
The interior of the Citroen Aircross X has been updated to look more premium than the outgoing version.

3. Interior upgrades

The cabin has been refreshed with ventilated leatherette seats, ambient and footwell lighting, and a redesigned gear lever. A new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster enhances the overall tech appeal. Subtle touches like gold accents further improve the premium feel inside.

4. Expanded colour palette

Buyers now have access to ten different colour options, including a new Deep Forest Green shade. Dual-tone combinations are also on offer, and for those who want more flair, a contrasting roof option is available as well.

(Also read: 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift launched: 5 key changes to know)

5. Enhanced safety & standard features

The SUV now comes with six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard. On the outside, projector LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps add both function and style.

Citroen Aircross X specifications

Naturally aspirated engineTurbo petrol engine
Displacement1199 cc1199 cc
Power82 Ps110 Ps
Torque115 Nm190 Nm - MT / 205 Nm - AT
Fuel efficiency17.5 kmpl18.5 kmpl - MT / 17.6 kmpl - AT

Other details

The Aircross X continues with its existing engine lineup: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a more powerful turbo-petrol unit with manual and automatic gearbox options. A dealer-level CNG retrofit remains available too.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Citroen Aircross X launched at 8.29 lakh: 5 new things it brings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On