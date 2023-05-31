Home / Car Bike / Day before rate hike for e-scooters, check on-road prices for Ather's 450X in 10 cities | List

Day before rate hike for e-scooters, check on-road prices for Ather's 450X in 10 cities | List

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2023 03:17 PM IST

From June 1, a reduction in government subsidy for e-scooters will come into effect.

Wednesday is the last day to buy electric scooters at their current on-road prices. This is because from June 1, electric 2-wheelers will become costlier due to a pre-announced reduction in the government's subsidy for vehicles in this category that get registered on or after the said date.

File photo: Ather 450X electric scooter
The revised subsidy will be applicable to all e-scooters, including Bengaluru-based Ather Energy's 450X. From June 1, customers will have to pay up to 32,500 more to buy 450X.

Therefore, if you are planning to purchase this electric scooter at its current on-road price, you have only a few hours to do so. The vehicle comes in two variants: Standard and Pro Pack; with subsidy, the lowest cost for a Standard variant unit is 98,183, and for a Pro Pack one, 128,443.

Ather 450X: Current prices in 10 cities (without subsidy)

The on-road prices for both the trims in 10 major cities are mentioned in the list below (according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan).

CityStandard variantPro Pack variant
Ahmedabad 112,222 142,587
Bengaluru 120,889 151,253
Chandigarh 104,053 134,418
Chennai 122,188 152,553
Delhi 103,818 134,183
Hyderabad 122,467 152,832
Kolkata 128,251 158,615
Mumbai 124,996 155,361
Navi Mumbai 124,996 155,361
Pune 120,959 151,324
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

