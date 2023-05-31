Day before rate hike for e-scooters, check on-road prices for Ather's 450X in 10 cities | List

Wednesday is the last day to buy electric scooters at their current on-road prices. This is because from June 1, electric 2-wheelers will become costlier due to a pre-announced reduction in the government's subsidy for vehicles in this category that get registered on or after the said date. File photo: Ather 450X electric scooter

The revised subsidy will be applicable to all e-scooters, including Bengaluru-based Ather Energy's 450X. From June 1, customers will have to pay up to ₹32,500 more to buy 450X.

Therefore, if you are planning to purchase this electric scooter at its current on-road price, you have only a few hours to do so. The vehicle comes in two variants: Standard and Pro Pack; with subsidy, the lowest cost for a Standard variant unit is ₹98,183, and for a Pro Pack one, ₹128,443.

Ather 450X: Current prices in 10 cities (without subsidy)

The on-road prices for both the trims in 10 major cities are mentioned in the list below (according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan).

City Standard variant Pro Pack variant Ahmedabad ₹ 112,222 ₹ 142,587 Bengaluru ₹ 120,889 ₹ 151,253 Chandigarh ₹ 104,053 ₹ 134,418 Chennai ₹ 122,188 ₹ 152,553 Delhi ₹ 103,818 ₹ 134,183 Hyderabad ₹ 122,467 ₹ 152,832 Kolkata ₹ 128,251 ₹ 158,615 Mumbai ₹ 124,996 ₹ 155,361 Navi Mumbai ₹ 124,996 ₹ 155,361 Pune ₹ 120,959 ₹ 151,324

