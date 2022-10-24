Home / Car Bike / Diwali 2022: These 5 car models are known for their engine efficiency

Diwali 2022: These 5 car models are known for their engine efficiency

Published on Oct 24, 2022 03:44 PM IST

If you intend to buy a car this Diwali, make sure it has an efficient engine.

Mahindra XUV 300 Turbosport(Mahindra & Mahindra)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Are you planning to buy a new car on Diwali? If you intending to do so, it is important that you pick the car which has the best engine. A car with a poor engine is just like a fizzled cracker. Here we are going to tell you about some cars whose engines are known for their efficiency.

Skoda Slavia 1.5

Skoda Slavia comes with two engine options, a 1.5 litre TSi engine which generates a 115Hp power and the second one being a 1.5 litre engine which generates 150HP power and 250 Nm torque. It is priced between 16.79 lakh to 18.39 lakh.

Hyundai i20 N-Line

This car is already equipped with a one litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It has a stiffer suspension set-up, sportier exhaust and sharp steering. The i20 N-Line has undergone some transformations in its chassis. It is presented with a seven-speed DCT and six-speed iMT gearbox. It is priced between 10 lakh and 12.11 lakh, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

Honda City 1.5 (Petrol)

This sedan costs between 11.57 lakh and 15.32 lakh. Its NA engine with six-speed manual gearbox is a good option. However, it is also presented with a six-speed automatic option.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbosport

Recently, Mahindra's XUV300 Turbosport was upgraded with a new 1.2 litre three-cylinder mStallion Turbo-Petrol engine. This new engine is capable of generating 131 Hp power and 230 Nm of torque. It is not a high-raving engine. Its price ranges between 10.35 lakh and 12.9 lakh.

Citroen C3

The price of Citroen C3 ranges between 5.88 lakh and 8.15 lakh. It has a 1.2 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine pack. It is capable of generating 110 Hp power and 190 Nm torque.

