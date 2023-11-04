Don't drive these cars in Delhi! Government introduces fines of up to 20,000

The Delhi government has issued orders prohibiting vehicles with BS3 and BS4 engines, imposing an immediate fine of ₹20,000 for violations. This measure extends to both petrol and diesel vehicles and is aimed at curbing the deteriorating air quality in the city and safeguarding public health from the detrimental effects of pollution. Cars parked at Connaught place in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

In response to escalating pollution concerns, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented GRAP III rules in the Delhi-NCR region. These regulations encompass a comprehensive ban on most construction and demolition activities within Delhi NCR, except for emergency services, government construction projects, and those of strategic significance. In light of this, owners of Bharat stage emission standards 3 or 4 must take note of these restrictions.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has written a letter to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging him to prohibit the entry of vehicles not compliant with BS-VI standards from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR.

Rai said, "I am writing a letter to the central government saying that the union environment minister should call an emergency meeting of the environment ministers of all five states immediately. Because the orders of CAQM are not being implemented in the states. Rules are being made, and CAQM is giving directions, but in the whole NCR, rules are being violated. This is the problem of the whole of North India."

As reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, the overall air quality in Delhi has continued to be in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day on Saturday morning at 504.

The city has already prohibited the use of petrol-powered vehicles that have been in operation for over 15 years and diesel-powered vehicles that have been in use for more than a decade.

