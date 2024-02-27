 Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly to grab EV market - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Car and Bike / Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly to grab EV market

Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly to grab EV market

ByHT News Desk
Feb 27, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Sales in electric two-wheeler sector surged by 26 per cent to 81,608 units in January as compared to the same month last year

Several Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) manufacturers have announced substantial price reductions on their models in an attempt to capture the electric vehicle (EV) market, reported Moneycontrol.com.

Several Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) manufacturers have announced substantial price reductions on their models in an attempt to capture the electric vehicle (EV) market(File photo)
Several Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) manufacturers have announced substantial price reductions on their models in an attempt to capture the electric vehicle (EV) market(File photo)

Ola Electric led by Bhavish Aggarwal, decreased prices by up to 25,000 on its S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1X+ models, leading to a hike in bookings. Similarly, Ather Energy slashed the price of its 450S model by 20,000. Amidst such competition, Bajaj Auto’s Chetak scooter is now being sold at more competitive price points.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the report, sales in E2W sector has surged by 26 per cent to 81,608 units in January as compared to the same month last year. However, electric scooters still constitute only a fraction of the sales, accounting for 4.5 percent of the overall two-wheeler market.

ALSO READ| Xiaomi SU7’s in-house tech ingenuity is indicative of a shift in philosophy

Sale of electric and petrol-driven scooters

Popular petrol scooter models such as Honda Activa, Suzuki Access and TVS Jupiter continue to dominate sales charts despite the increased affordability of E2Ws.

Experts believe there will only be a marginal impact on petrol scooter sales due to evolving consumer preferences and the multifaceted nature of purchasing decisions.

While pricing of the scooters is an important aspect, factors like charging infrastructure, vehicle performance, and the overall ecosystem also influence consumer choices in the EV segment.

ALSO READ| BYD unveils its first supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari and Lamborghini

Barriers for the EV industry

The report says that inadequate charging infrastructure is one of the significant hurdles faced by the EV industry. Other barriers are range anxiety, relatively higher acquisition costs compared to petrol-powered vehicles.

In order to face these challenges, some EV manufacturers have done price cuts ranging from 15-17 percent on their entry-level products. Industry observers are attributing the price cuts to various factors, such as falling battery costs, cost optimisation strategies, increased localisation, and vertically integrated in-house technology.

Sustained government subsidies, reductions in battery prices, and enhanced localisation efforts are expected to enhance the long-term viability of the EV sector.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On