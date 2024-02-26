 BYD unveils its first supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari and Lamborghini - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Car and Bike / BYD unveils its first supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari and Lamborghini

BYD unveils its first supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari and Lamborghini

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2024 10:23 AM IST

The China-based world's largest EV maker has priced the model at 1.68 million Yuan (approx. ₹2 crore).

BYD Auto, the China-based world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled Yangwang U9 as its maiden supercar.

BYD Yangwang U9 (Image courtesy: BYD Auto)
BYD Yangwang U9 (Image courtesy: BYD Auto)

According to Wang Chuanfu, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Shenzhen-headquartered EV maker, the model will be a ‘leader in our automobile segment.’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It will provide a driving experience that is full of safety, and excellent performance and maximum satisfaction, to our customers,” HT Auto quoted him as saying at the event.

BYD will begin by launching Yangwang U9 in China, and subsequently launch it in other global markets.

Price

The company has priced the electric car at 1.68 million Yuan (approx. 2 crore). The latter will take on supercars from global icons Ferrari and Lamborghini, among others.

Powertrain

Yangwang U9 is equipped with four electric motors with 240 kW peak power for each, and, therefore a combined peak power of 960 kW for the model. Its top speed, according to BYD, is 309.19 kmph, and it is said to take just 2.36 seconds to zoom from 0 to 100 kmph.

Technology

Capable of going up to 450 km on a single charge, Yangwang U9 is equipped with the in-house Blade Battery technology for faster cooling and ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW. Also, there is support for dual charging technology in the form of twin charging guns, helping push charge from 30% to 80% in only 10 minutes.

Additionally, there is a technology to control all four wheels independently (for stability and safety), and a dozen aerodynamic packages (active and passive) to reduce drag coefficient and enhance heat dissipation efficiency.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On