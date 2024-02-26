BYD unveils its first supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari and Lamborghini

BYD Auto, the China-based world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled Yangwang U9 as its maiden supercar. BYD Yangwang U9 (Image courtesy: BYD Auto)

According to Wang Chuanfu, the founder, chairman and CEO of the Shenzhen-headquartered EV maker, the model will be a ‘leader in our automobile segment.’

“It will provide a driving experience that is full of safety, and excellent performance and maximum satisfaction, to our customers,” HT Auto quoted him as saying at the event.

BYD will begin by launching Yangwang U9 in China, and subsequently launch it in other global markets.

Price

The company has priced the electric car at 1.68 million Yuan (approx. ₹2 crore). The latter will take on supercars from global icons Ferrari and Lamborghini, among others.

Powertrain

Yangwang U9 is equipped with four electric motors with 240 kW peak power for each, and, therefore a combined peak power of 960 kW for the model. Its top speed, according to BYD, is 309.19 kmph, and it is said to take just 2.36 seconds to zoom from 0 to 100 kmph.

Technology

Capable of going up to 450 km on a single charge, Yangwang U9 is equipped with the in-house Blade Battery technology for faster cooling and ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW. Also, there is support for dual charging technology in the form of twin charging guns, helping push charge from 30% to 80% in only 10 minutes.

Additionally, there is a technology to control all four wheels independently (for stability and safety), and a dozen aerodynamic packages (active and passive) to reduce drag coefficient and enhance heat dissipation efficiency.