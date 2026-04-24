Eyeing the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler? 5 key highlights you should know about

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler arrives with a series of mechanical, feature, and design updates aimed at improving overall usability while retaining its rugged character. Here are five key highlights that define the updated model: The updated Yezdi Scrambler aims to upscale Classic Legends' market share in India, challenging the retro-themed rivals in their respective segments.

1. Revised 334 cc engine with improved output The 2026 Scrambler carries a tweaked power unit. While it continues with the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a six-speed gearbox, this unit now benefits from a slight performance bump. Output stands at 29.58 bhp and 30 Nm, up from the earlier 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm. The update is aimed at delivering smoother performance and better rideability.

2. Reduced weight for better handling Yezdi has managed to shave off weight from the motorcycle, bringing it down to 174 kg from the earlier 182 kg. The cut, achieved by employing lighter components, improves manoeuvrability to make the Scrambler easier to handle, particularly on rough terrain where control is critical.

3. New traction control and updated instrumentation One of the more notable additions is switchable traction control, now offered with three preset modes. This enhances grip management across varying terrains. The instrument cluster has also been updated with a more informative LCD display, improving data readability and rider interface.s

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4. Chassis tweaks and revised ergonomics The chassis has been reworked for improved stiffness, which should translate to better stability and riding dynamics. Suspension setup remains unchanged with telescopic forks offering 150 mm travel at the front and a monoshock with 130 mm travel at the rear. Ground clearance continues at 200 mm, while the seat height has increased by 13 mm to 813 mm, altering the riding stance slightly.