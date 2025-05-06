From Benelli TRK 502 to Yezdi Adventure: Two-Wheeler launches in May 2025

The two-wheeler space has had some very exciting launches so far, and with more to follow this month as we inch towards the half-year mark. While most two-wheeler launches in May 2025 are updated offerings, most of the machines bring important changes that will help keep them relevant for a longer time. As we step into May, here’s a look at the upcoming motorcycle launches to watch out for. May is all about bringing updates to existing motorcycles, from the Yezdi Adventure to the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar series

The Benelli TRK 502 is a middleweight adventure tourer and is all set to get a feature update soon

Benelli TRK 502 - May 6

The Benelli TRK 502 has been on sale for a while now, and the middleweight adventure motorcycle is all set to get its most comprehensive update yet. The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 will arrive with a host of changes, notably the addition of a TFT display and cross-spoke tubeless wheels, in keeping with the competition. The rest of the bike will remain the same, drawing power from the 500 cc twin-cylinder motor tuned for 47 bhp and 45 Nm. Expect the new TRK 502 to command a premium of ₹35,000-40,000 when it arrives. The current version retails at ₹5.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is all set to arrive with new tyres and better brakes, working on its shortcomings

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle on sale in India, and the bike is all set to receive its first update, a year since its arrival. The 2025 Pulsar NS400Z retains the same engine and other hardware but will get two substantial upgrades. The bike will move to Apollo H1 tyres from MRF rubber with a wider 150-section tyre providing more grip. Moreover, Bajaj has upgraded to sintered brake pads from organic ones, providing better stopping power. Both these changes aim to offer better control over the rather powerful machine. The upgrades will attract a higher price tag, so expect the Pulsar NS400Z to command a premium of ₹5,000-7,000 over the current asking price of ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Dominar 400 will be available with a new digital console among other upgrades

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 And 250

Bajaj Auto is also gearing up to introduce the 2025 Dominar 250 and 400 soon, with bookings unofficially open at dealerships. The model year update with bring key changes to the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and 250, including an updated LCD console borrowed from the Pulsar NS400Z. The 2025 Dominar 400 will also get multiple ride modes, while the 2025 Dominar 250 will get ABS modes. Both machines will get traction control as standard. The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and 250 should see a price hike of ₹5,000-7,000 with the latest changes. The Bajaj Dominar 250 is currently priced at ₹1.86 lakh, while the Dominar 400 is priced at ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC will be based on the 400 X but is likely to get key changes including tubeless spoke wheels and new colours

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X has been on sale for a while now, and it could soon find a new companion in the form of the new 400 XC. The more rough-road version of the motorcycle is expected to arrive with key changes, making it more off-road-ready over the Scrambler 400 X. Previous spy shots have suggested new paint schemes, cross-spoke tubeless wheels, and possibly a higher ground clearance and retuned suspension. Triumph is yet to confirm details officially. The current Scrambler 400 X is priced at ₹2.67 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new Scrambler 400 XC is likely to command a premium of around ₹20,000.

The Yezdi Adventure is expected to arrive with several enhancements starting with an OBD-2B compliant engine

2025 Yezdi Adventure - May 15

Classic Legends, the parent company behind Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, is all set to introduce the updated Yezdi Adventure soon. The 2025 iteration will see upgrades over the MY2024 model that received comprehensive changes. Expect to see an updated OBD-2B compliant engine, new features, an advanced digital console with more connectivity features, and new colours. More details on the updated Yezdi Adventure will be available soon. Keep watching this space for all the action.

The 2025 Kawasaki Z900 will arrive with subtle styling revisions, while retaining the lovely inline four-cylinder motor

Kawasaki Z900

The updated Kawasaki Z900 is expected to arrive in India later this month. The middleweight streetfighter motorcycle has been on sale in India for a while now, but the bike is expected to finally get key updates, including a styled headlamp and taillight, new features, and more. Power will come from the same 948 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine churning out 123.6 bhp and 98.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Z900 is a hot seller, and the updated version will easily attract newer buyers, especially with prices close to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).