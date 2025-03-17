From Maruti Dzire to Tata Punch: Here are top feature-packed CNG cars Under 10 Lakh

Numerous factors, such as lower acquisition costs, improved fuel economy, higher prices for gasoline and diesel, lower pollution emissions, etc., have contributed to the growing popularity of CNG as an alternative fuel option across India. Additionally contributing to the rise in popularity of this fuel is the expansion of CNG refueling stations. As a result, more and more passenger cars are being equipped with bi-fuel technology that combines gasoline and compressed natural gas.Several major carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, have started offering petrol-CNG cars in their portfolio. If you are looking for a CNG car under ₹ 10 lakh with a plethora of features ensuring value for money, here are your options with the specific variants.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan continues to have its own attraction despite the sedan market's declining sales figures. The Dzire is now the safest vehicle in its class thanks to the recent generation model, which received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. There are two CNG powertrain choices for the new Dzire: the VXi and ZXi.

Features of the ZXi variant include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a six-speaker sound system, rear-vent-equipped auto air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, and powered ORVMs. It costs ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain, just like its sedan counterpart. Features of the Swift ZXi trim include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, rear vents for automatic climate control, powered ORVMs, keyless entry with push-button start, and more. The ex-showroom pricing is ₹9.20 lakh.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor is another sub-compact sedan in this segment that has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. The top-end model, the XZ Plus Lux, costs ₹9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain. It is one of the few passenger cars in the entire Indian passenger vehicle market that offers a CNG-AMT combination.

It has a number of features, including LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, and an eight-speaker system. It is also among the safest sedans in India.

Tata Punch

The popularity of the Tata Punch micro SUV is demonstrated by the fact that it was the best-selling passenger car in India in 2024. Like its sibling, the Tata Tigor, the Tata Punch comes with a variety of powertrain options, such as electric, petrol, and petrol-CNG. The third-top SUV model in the lineup, the Accomplished Plus trim with sunroof, has a petrol-CNG bi-fuel drivetrain and is priced under ₹10 lakh.

Features of the Accomplished Plus trim of the SUV include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a six-speaker sound system, rear-vent air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlights. Additionally, a sunroof gives the SUV extra zest.