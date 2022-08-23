From September 20, all Audi cars in India to become costlier by 2.4%

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday announced that from September 20, the prices of all the cars manufactured by it in India will increase by 2.4%, adding that the prices are being hiked due to rising input and supply chain costs.

“At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, who heads the company's India wing.

In December last year, the carmaker announced a hike of 3% on all its models in the country, followed by another hike of 3% in March 2022. The two revisions came into effect on January 1 and April 1 respectively.

At present, Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8 in the country. Meanwhile, its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio comes udner the e-tron brand, which comprises of the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The Audi Q3 SUV

Earlier this month, the auto giant made its updated Q3 SUV available in India, and initiated bookings for it at a token cost of ₹2 lakh. The Q3 will have two variants – Premium Plus and Technology – and deliveries of both are likely to begin towards the end of the year.

(With PTI inputs)

