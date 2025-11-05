Hero Hunk 440 SX unveiled at EICMA. Here's what you should know

At EICMA 2025 in Milan, Hero MotoCorp unveiled the Hunk 440 SX, a striking scrambler-style motorcycle that builds upon the brand’s 440cc platform. This unveiling marks Hero’s growing ambition to move beyond commuter bikes and strengthen its global premium lineup. Here's what you should know about it. Personalised Offers on Hero Mavrick 440 Check Offers Check Offers Hero Hunk 440 SX is derived from the Mavrick 440.

Hero Hunk 440 SX key highlights Category Details Model Name Hero Hunk 440 SX Showcased At EICMA 2025, Milan Type Scrambler-style motorcycle Platform Based on Hero’s 440cc platform (shared with Mavrick 440) Engine 440cc, air-/oil-cooled, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine Frame Steel tube perimeter frame Suspension Long-travel setup Wheels 18-inch front, 17-inch rear Tyres Dual-purpose tyres for on/off-road use Braking Disc brakes with switchable dual-channel ABS Electronics Ride-by-wire throttle, ride modes, traction control Design Language Rugged scrambler styling with minimalist bodywork Key Visual Elements High-mounted exhaust, flat seat, knobby tyres, wide handlebars Intended Use Urban exploration and light off-road riding Tech Additions Digital instrument cluster, modern connectivity features (expected) Global Debut EICMA 2025 Target Segment 400–450cc mid-size premium motorcycle segment View All Prev Next

The Hunk 440 SX embodies Hero’s new design direction — rugged, purposeful, and versatile. It’s designed not just for urban roads, but for riders seeking adventure on rougher terrain, blending practicality with performance flair.

Hero Hunk 440 SX: India launch

The design patent for the Hunk 440 SX was already filed in India nearly a year ago. So, there is a possibility that Hero might bring it to our country as well. However, it might be called something else when it finally launches. A launch timeline is not known as of now.

Design and styling: Rugged and refined

While the Hunk 440 SX shares its engine platform with the Hero Mavrick 440, it brings a distinctly new scrambler-inspired character. The motorcycle features a steel tube perimeter frame, long-travel suspension, and an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, ideal for tackling a mix of city and off-road routes.

Its design stands out with a minimalist tail section, knobby-style tyres, and high-mounted exhaust, giving it a raw, muscular stance. The styling cues highlight Hero’s intention to tap into the growing lifestyle motorcycle segment while keeping functionality at its core.

Engine and technology

Powering the Hunk 440 SX is the familiar 440cc, air-/oil-cooled, long-stroke engine — tuned for a strong mid-range and tractable performance. The motor is paired with modern electronic rider aids, including ride-by-wire throttle, multiple ride modes, switchable ABS, and traction control, ensuring both safety and adaptability.

This tech-laden setup aims to appeal to riders who want everyday usability paired with the flexibility for weekend adventures.