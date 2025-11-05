Hero Hunk 440 SX unveiled at EICMA. Here's what you should know
Hero showcases the Hunk 440 SX at EICMA 2025 — a bold scrambler-style motorcycle based on the 440cc platform with modern features and off-road intent.
At EICMA 2025 in Milan, Hero MotoCorp unveiled the Hunk 440 SX, a striking scrambler-style motorcycle that builds upon the brand’s 440cc platform. This unveiling marks Hero’s growing ambition to move beyond commuter bikes and strengthen its global premium lineup. Here's what you should know about it.
Hero Hunk 440 SX key highlights
|Category
|Details
|Model Name
|Hero Hunk 440 SX
|Showcased At
|EICMA 2025, Milan
|Type
|Scrambler-style motorcycle
|Platform
|Based on Hero’s 440cc platform (shared with Mavrick 440)
|Engine
|440cc, air-/oil-cooled, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine
|Frame
|Steel tube perimeter frame
|Suspension
|Long-travel setup
|Wheels
|18-inch front, 17-inch rear
|Tyres
|Dual-purpose tyres for on/off-road use
|Braking
|Disc brakes with switchable dual-channel ABS
|Electronics
|Ride-by-wire throttle, ride modes, traction control
|Design Language
|Rugged scrambler styling with minimalist bodywork
|Key Visual Elements
|High-mounted exhaust, flat seat, knobby tyres, wide handlebars
|Intended Use
|Urban exploration and light off-road riding
|Tech Additions
|Digital instrument cluster, modern connectivity features (expected)
|Global Debut
|EICMA 2025
|Target Segment
|400–450cc mid-size premium motorcycle segment
The Hunk 440 SX embodies Hero’s new design direction — rugged, purposeful, and versatile. It’s designed not just for urban roads, but for riders seeking adventure on rougher terrain, blending practicality with performance flair.
Hero Hunk 440 SX: India launch
The design patent for the Hunk 440 SX was already filed in India nearly a year ago. So, there is a possibility that Hero might bring it to our country as well. However, it might be called something else when it finally launches. A launch timeline is not known as of now.
Design and styling: Rugged and refined
While the Hunk 440 SX shares its engine platform with the Hero Mavrick 440, it brings a distinctly new scrambler-inspired character. The motorcycle features a steel tube perimeter frame, long-travel suspension, and an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, ideal for tackling a mix of city and off-road routes.
Its design stands out with a minimalist tail section, knobby-style tyres, and high-mounted exhaust, giving it a raw, muscular stance. The styling cues highlight Hero’s intention to tap into the growing lifestyle motorcycle segment while keeping functionality at its core.
Engine and technology
Powering the Hunk 440 SX is the familiar 440cc, air-/oil-cooled, long-stroke engine — tuned for a strong mid-range and tractable performance. The motor is paired with modern electronic rider aids, including ride-by-wire throttle, multiple ride modes, switchable ABS, and traction control, ensuring both safety and adaptability.
This tech-laden setup aims to appeal to riders who want everyday usability paired with the flexibility for weekend adventures.