Honda Activa Electric set to launch soon. Check expected features and range

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to enter the Indian electric two wheeler market with the upcoming Activa Electric. The Honda Activa Electric will be launched on November 27 and will be the first of many electric vehicles planned by the two wheeler maker.

While the complete details of the electric scooter have not been revealed yet, Honda has released a few teasers to give us a glimpse as to what to expect. The first teaser release for the Honda Activa E showcased the LED headlamp setup of the product. The electric scooter is expected to get futuristic styling.

Honda Activa Electric: Battery and range

Honda recently revealed that the Activa E will get swappable battery tech. The Honda Activa E will get two swappable batteries, however the capacity of these battery packs are not yet revealed. Interestingly, earlier during the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Honda showcased its Benly e electric scooter. The electric scooter was equipped with Honda's modern Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, a technology that can be seen with the upcoming Activa E.

Another teaser by Honda indicated that the Activa E will get a claimed range of 104 km on a single charge. The teaser showcased that with 100 per cent battery, the scooter will have a range of 104 kms in ‘Standard’ mode. Besides, the Activa E will also get a ‘Sport’ mode.

Honda Activa Electric: Expected features

The Honda Activa E is expected to be available in two trim levels. The electric scooter will get two different types of digital instrument cluster, indicating that there will be two trim levels on offer. While the lower variants of the Honda Activa E will get a TFT display, the higher trim level will feature a multi colour screen.

The teaser showcased that the larger display unit, which is what the higher trim level will get, will display critical information such as the battery charger, range left, speed, mode and many more. The larger screen also indicated that the electric scooter will get turn by turn navigation and music control functionality.

Additionally, the Honda Activa E will have swingarm-mounted motors, similar to what the Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1 also get. Given the swingarm-mounted motor, Honda could price its electric scooter attractively compared to rivals.

The company is eyeing the mass-market electric two-wheeler segment, which is led by Ola Electric, Bajaj and TVS. The Honda Activa E is expected to be targeted towards the family buyer.