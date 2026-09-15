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Honda Amaze, Elevate, City offered with festive discounts of up to ₹2.44 lakh

Honda Cars India is offering up to 2.44 lakh festive discounts on models like Amaze, City and Elevate.

Updated on: Sep 15, 2026, 11:52:40 IST
By Mainak Das
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Honda Cars India is offering festive discounts across its multiple passenger vehicle offerings. The Japanese carmaker has announced up to 2.44 lakh in benefits across its models like the Amaze, City, and Elevate. The Honda Elevate SUV is available with the maximum benefit of up to 244,600 lakh, while the second-generation iteration of the Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is available with the minimum benefit of up to 57,600.

Honda Cars India is offering up to ₹2.44 lakh festive discounts on models like Amaze, City and Elevate.
Honda Cars India is offering up to ₹2.44 lakh festive discounts on models like Amaze, City and Elevate.

The third-generation Honda Amaze is available with benefits of up to 66,800. On the other hand, the most popular mid-size sedan in India, the Honda City, is available with benefits ranging up to 151,900 lakh. However, the benefits may vary depending on the variants. The details of the variant-wise benefits and offers for each Honda model can be obtained from the authorised dealerships.

Honda Cars India: Model-wise benefits
ModelMaximum benefitsStarting price (ex-showroom)
Honda Amaze (2nd gen) 57,600 697,700
Honda Amaze (3rd gen) 66,800 765,400
Honda City 151,900 11,99,900
Honda Elevate 244,600 11,80,700

The second-generation Honda Amaze is priced from 697,700 (ex-showroom), while the third-gen Honda Amaze is available at a starting price of 765,400 (ex-showroom). The Honda City is available at a starting price of 11,99,900 (ex-showroom), while the Honda Elevate is priced from 11,80,700 (ex-showroom).

Christened as ‘The Great Honda Fest ’, the carmaker is offering these benefits, aiming to ramp up the sales of these models across the country during this festive season.

Honda Cars India reported a 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its wholesales in August 2026, with 7,508 units sold across the month compared to 6,774 units clocked in the same month in August 2025. Domestic sales of the automaker grew 39.9% from 3,850 units in August 2025 to 5,385 units last month.

  • Mainak Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mainak Das

    Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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