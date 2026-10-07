Amravati airport night-landing facility likely by November-end

Pune: The night-landing facility at Belora Airport in Amravati is expected to become operational by the end of November 2026, paving the way for additional flight services, including a proposed direct connection to Pune, officials said on Tuesday. Night-landing facility at Belora Airport in Amravati is expected to become operational by the end of November 2026, paving the way for additional flight services. (HT)

Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) vice-chairman and managing director Deepak Kapoor said the development is expected to give airlines greater flexibility in scheduling flights and help expand the airport’s limited route network.

According to officials, the process of starting a direct Amravati-Pune flight is in its final stage.

The proposed route is likely to benefit business travellers, students, patients and families travelling between western Vidarbha and Pune, a major economic and IT hub. Passengers from Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal and adjoining areas are expected to be among the key beneficiaries.

Following the proposed Pune service, efforts are underway to establish direct connectivity between Amravati and Tirupati, Hyderabad, Surat and Ahmedabad.

“The work related to the night-landing facility is progressing as planned. Once the facility becomes operational, preparations for additional routes can move forward more effectively. Pune is among the key proposed destinations,” officials said.

Meanwhile, Belora airport is promoting Amravati’s identity as an ‘Orange City’. An orange replica has been installed at the airport with the message, “Welcome to Orange City Amravati”, giving passengers a glimpse of the region’s association with orange cultivation.