PMC sets Oct 31 deadline for utility works on Grand Tour cycling route

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set October 31, 2026, as the deadline for completing all excavation and utility works along the route planned for the Pune Grand Tour cycling race in January 2027, officials said. The civic administration directed agencies to complete road and utility works along the race route to enable the roads to be prepared to international standards ahead of the event. (HT)

The decision was taken at a meeting at the PMC headquarters on Tuesday, chaired by city engineer Anirudhha Pawaskar. Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Manoj Patil, PMC chief engineer (roads) Rajesh Bankar, and officials from various civic departments and utility agencies attended the meeting.

The civic administration directed agencies to complete road and utility works along the race route to enable the roads to be prepared to international standards ahead of the event.

Representatives of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Dinesh Engineering and CCTV Allied Company attended the meeting, along with officials from the PMC’s water supply, drainage and electrical departments.

According to PMC officials, agencies have been directed to undertake necessary excavation immediately, subject to permission from the traffic department. Road crossings at major junctions must be completed primarily on Saturdays and Sundays in coordination with the traffic police.

“All excavation work required for various utility services on the international cycling race route must be completed by October 31, 2026. No utility agency will be permitted to excavate the Pune Grand Tour cycling race route thereafter,” Bankar said.

The deadline is aimed at ensuring that excavation and road restoration are completed well before the January 2027 event. The civic body has warned agencies to adhere strictly to the schedule, officials said.