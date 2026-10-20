US officials plan to travel to Norway for Ukraine talks, sources say

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the schedule is tentative and could change.

Two of the people said they expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend the meetings.

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are set to travel to Norway this week for the next round of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The meetings come amid increased tensions between Washington and Kyiv.

Zelenskiy has said in recent days that the speed of Ukraine's Starshield satellite system was reduced as a result of a US policy decision and that the US has limited intelligence sharing. US officials have denied both those allegations.

Ukraine uses Starshield, produced by SpaceX, for battlefield communications and drone operations. The US Defense Department holds the Starshield contract with SpaceX but allows Ukraine to use the system.

Ukrainian officials have said the throttling of Starshield led to civilian deaths because the military was unable to intercept Russian strikes. Reuters reported last week that the order to limit Starshield came from within the White House.

Elon Musk, ​the CEO of SpaceX, said on X last week that because Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government, any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military or the president.

(Reporting by Erin Banco and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Don Durfee and Daniel Wallis)