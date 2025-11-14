Honda CB1000 Hornet recalled due to this reason

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a voluntary recall for the CB1000 Hornet SP motorcycle. Certain units of the model that were manufactured in 2025 have been affected. The defective units can face issues with the gear shifting. Honda will replace the affected parts free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle. Customers can visit the BigWing Topline dealerships across India starting from January 2026 onwards to get the issue fixed. The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP features a 1,000 cc engine producing 154 bhp and 107 Nm of torque, with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also, the dealerships will be reaching out to the customers to notify them proactively via email, call or SMS. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda’s website.

The company explained, “ Due to excessive radiant heat from the exhaust system softening the painted seating surface, the change pedal pivot bolt may loosen and fall off while riding, which can affect gear shifting.”

(Also read: KTM 125, 250, 390, and 990 Duke recalled. Here's why)

What are the specifications of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP?

Powering the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is a 1,000 cc, in-line four cylinder engine that puts out 154 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 107 Nm at 9,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There are five riding modes - Standard, Sport, Rain, and two fully customisable User modes.

What are the features of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP?

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP comes equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen with support for Honda RoadSync application, LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control.

What are the underpinnings of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP?

Honda is using a double beam frame for the CB1000 Hornet SP that is suspended by Showa SFF-BP forks in the front and Ohlins TTX Monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin 310 mm discs in the front with four pistons, whereas at the rear, there is a 240 mm disc with a single piston caliper. Both wheels are 17 inches in size; the front one is wrapped in a 120/70 tyre, whereas the rear one is a 180/55 tyre.