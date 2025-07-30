Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: A Detailed Comparison

Honda has introduced the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to capture attention in the increasingly competitive 125cc commuter bike segment. While the official pricing will be revealed on August 1, it’s evident that the new CB125 Hornet is set to challenge one of the strongest players in this space — the Hero Xtreme 125R. Here’s a detailed look at how these two motorcycles compare in terms of engine specs, features, and equipment. Get Launch Updates on Honda CB125 Hornet Notify me The Honda CB125 Hornet challenges the Hero Xtreme 125R with premium features and hardware, but final judgment depends on Honda’s pricing, to be revealed August 1.

Engine and Performance

Both motorcycles sit in the premium 125cc bracket but differ slightly in tuning and output. The Honda CB125 Hornet comes equipped with a 123.94cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This setup delivers 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R houses a 124.7cc engine, also linked to a 5-speed transmission. It offers a bit more peak power at 11.24 bhp, achieved at 8,250 rpm, while peak torque stands at 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Features and Technology

Honda has packed the CB125 Hornet with modern features. These include full-LED lighting, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync, a USB Type-C port, engine stop switch, and a side-stand cut-off function.

The Hero Xtreme 125R also comes with LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity, though it features a basic digital display rather than a TFT. However, it introduces a notable advantage — a single-channel ABS, which is a first in this category.

Suspension and Braking Setup

Suspension and braking setups further set the two apart. The CB125 Hornet boasts USD front forks (a first in this class) and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. It gets a 240mm front disc and a 130mm drum brake at the rear, riding on tubeless tyres (80/100-17 front, 110/80-17 rear).

In comparison, the Xtreme 125R uses conventional 37mm telescopic forks and a hydraulic rear mono-shock. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm disc at the front and a drum brake at the back. Tyre sizes are slightly wider, with 90/90-17 up front and 120/80-17 at the rear.

Pricing and Overall Value

The Hero Xtreme 125R starts at ₹98,000 (ex-showroom), positioning it as one of the more budget-friendly premium 125cc motorcycles. Honda has yet to reveal the CB125 Hornet’s price, though it's expected to carry a slight premium due to its feature-rich package.

For riders prioritizing modern features like USD forks and a TFT dash, the CB125 Hornet may prove to be the more attractive choice. However, for those focused on value, safety, and practicality, the Xtreme 125R remains a strong contender, especially with ABS as standard. The final verdict will rest on Honda's pricing announcement on August 1.