Honda CBR650R and CB650R bookings begin In India. Here's how much you have to pay

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) has officially opened bookings for the new CBR650R and CB650R across India. Interested consumers can book these motorcycles via the BigWing dealerships. The new CBR650R and CB650R motorcycles come priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Both these two premium motorcycles will be sold through Honda's premium BigWing retail network. The bookings amounts for the Honda CBR650R and CB650R vary in different cities across India.

The booking amount for the Honda CBR650R and CB650R vary in different cities and regions across India. For example, in Mumbai, the booking value for these motorcycles is ₹10,000, while in Delhi, the amount is ₹22,600. In Bengaluru, the amount is higher at ₹50,000.

(Also read: Upcoming bikes in India)

The Honda CBR650R and CB650R were off sale for more than a year, as they were discontinued for a while. However, now the two motorcycles are back in sale in their updated iterations with a refreshed design.

The new Honda CBR650R and CB650R come with a refreshed, sharper styling compared to its predecessor. Both the bikes look more aggressive than before, owing to the redesigned headlamps. The Honda CBR650R side panels come with new cuts and creases, while the tail section is the same on both. Key features of these motorcycles include a new 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth, call and SMS alerts, and Honda RoadSync app connectivity. They also get LED lighting all around.

Powering both the Honda CBR650R and CB650R is a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline, four-cylinder engine that churns out 93 bhp peak power at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm maximum torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

On the suspension front, both bikes come with a Showa SFF-BP inverted front fork and a 10-step preload-adjustable monoshock absorber at the back. For braking duty, they get twin 310 mm front discs and a single disc at the rear. They ride on 17-inch wheels at both ends, with a 120-section front and a 180-section rear tyre.