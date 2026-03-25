Honda Elevate V gets accessories worth ₹50,000

Honda Cars India is offering accessories worth ₹50,000 with the V variant of the Elevate. The dealership will be installing a tyre pressure monitoring system, a dashcam and a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with a 360-degree parking camera. The variant is priced at ₹12.06 lakh ex-showroom. These offers are applicable only till the end of March. So, if you are interested in this offer, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest dealership as they would be able to give all the details about it. Honda Elevate is offered with just one engine option.

The addition of a tyre pressure monitoring system, dashcam, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 360-degree camera brings a strong mix of safety, convenience, and tech appeal to the package.

The TPMS continuously monitors tyre pressure in real time, helping to recognise punctures, improving fuel efficiency, and extending tyre life. The dashcam adds an extra layer of security by recording drives, which can be crucial for insurance claims or in case of disputes, while also offering peace of mind when the car is parked. Meanwhile, the larger touchscreen infotainment system enhances the in-cabin experience with better connectivity and ease of use, and the 360-degree camera makes parking in tight spaces much safer and more effortless by eliminating blind spots. Together, these features elevate the overall driving experience while also adding to the car’s practicality and long-term value.

What powers the Honda Elevate? The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission.