News / Car Bike / Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched in India at 5.90 lakh

Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched in India at 5.90 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 21, 2024 12:13 AM IST

The bike is being offered in three colour options: Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White.

Honda has launched its NX500 adventure tourer in the Indian market at an introductory price of 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle, which replaces CB500X in the company's lineup, will be sold in India via the CBU (completely built up) route.

Honda NX500 adventure tourrer (Image courtesy: Honda)
Honda NX500 adventure tourrer (Image courtesy: Honda)

How to buy?

NX500 can be purchased only through Honda's BigWing dealerships, the manufacturer said, adding that the deliveries are scheduled to commence in February. Three colour options are being offered: Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, and Pearl Horizon White.

Powertrain

The bike is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine that has a parallel twin-cylinder layout. This motor, which generates maximum power of 46.5 bhp and peak torque of 43 Nm, comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Features

NX500 is equipped with features such as a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen for music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation; all-LED lighting, Emergency Stop Signal, a traction control system called Honda Selectable Torque Control, etc.

Rivals

In India, this adventure tourer will take on rivals such as Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and KTM 390Adventure.

