Honda showcases Elevate in India: All you need to know about the SUV
Honda Elevate: The car is entering the Indian market before making its entry anywhere else in the world.
On Tuesday, Honda's Elevate SUV made its global debut in India, where the car is entering before making its entry anywhere else in the world.
According to HT Auto, Elevate is a ‘key part’ of the manufacturer's strategy to launch 5 SUVs in India by 2030.
Honda Elevate: Powertrain
Its engine is a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol unit, which generates 121 PS of maximum power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while there is an advanced CVT (continuously variable transmission) as well.
Honda Elevate: Features
The model gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has wireless smartphone integration technology. Also, there is a 7-inch HD colour TFT instrument cluster, as well as Honda Connect with a host of connected features, including geo-fencing, emergency assistance, etc.
Honda Elevate: Passenger safety
The Honda Sensing technology suite takes Elevate's safety to the ‘next level’, claims the Japanese auto giant. While the software gets Collision Mitigation Braking, lane keeping assistance and similar technologies, the SUV is also equipped with a pedestrian injury mitigation system, reverse parking sensor and camera, and more.
Honda Elevate: Rivals
Upon launch, the car will compete with rivals such as Astor (MG), Creta (Hyundai), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), Kushaq (Skoda), Seltos (Kia) and Taigun (Volkswagen).
Honda Elevate: Launch
The model will be launched before the Diwali festive season. Booking, however, will open in July.