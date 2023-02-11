How to extend your electric scooter's range? Follow these steps

Electric scooters are leading the green wave in India with lower rates and running costs per kilometre attracting consumers. The rising fuel prices are also encouraging internal combustion engine vehicle owners to make the switch to sustainability. However, some concerns of e-scooter riders are its range and lack of public charging stations.

According to a report by HT Auto, these tips can be followed to ensure your electric scooter’s range is effectively maximised:

OEM-prescribed tyre pressure

An e-scooter’s range is directly affected by the tyre pressure. A properly inflated tyre ensures minimum contact between the ground and tyre. This decreases the rolling resistance - the effort required to keep a tyre moving - leading to lesser power consumption, conservation of energy and capacity to cover more distance.

Optimised driving

Driving at a slow pace and power-saving mode helps to retain the battery life and extend the range. Owners of lower-end models are advised to take it slower, while higher-end variants can be driven faster. Being gentle on the accelerator and brake goes a long way in squeezing the maximum distance from the vehicle battery. E-scooter riders should avoid going full throttle or slamming down the brakes at any point, as it affects the battery power.

Turn off these features

The latest e-scooters come fitted with a bunch of features that are not always necessary. Amenities like bluetooth, smart navigation and reflector lights may be switched off while driving to ease battery pressure. While driving in the morning, LED daytime running lights and headlamps can be turned off to save power.

Upgrade battery

Upgrading the vehicle battery is a surefire way to inject life into your e-scooter, if the current battery is no longer functioning properly. Depending on the scooter requirements, a higher voltage battery can be opted for. This will result in enhanced range. The range will increase depending on how high the Ampere hours (Ah) - battery charge - are. Some EVs also give the option to add a second battery, which will provide double the power. Hoever, one drawback of an additional battery is the increased weight and longer charging time.

Battery maintenance

An electric scooter’s battery health is important to avoid the maximum range from falling. Most e-scooters are powered by lithium-ion batteries with around 300-500 charge cycles, which translates to roughly two to three years of lifespan. Care should be taken to ensure the battery is recharged before dipping below 15 per cent charge and should never let it completely drain. Since lithium-ion batteries work optimally at around 25 degrees celsius, it shouldn’t be exposed to extreme conditions. A higher temperature reduces battery life, while lower temperatures will affect the ability of the battery to hold power.

Monitor the weight

Electric scooter’s range is also impacted by the total weight it has to carry. Carrying only essentials and cutting the clutter (read: unnecessary refurbishments) will ease the load on the scooter and offer longer range.

