Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Top upcoming rivals to Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra launched two new electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and the BE 6. With these models, the company has also launched two new brands for its electric vehicle range, ‘XEV’ and the ‘BE’. While the Mahindra XEV 9e has been positioned as a premium vehicle, the BE 6 on the other hand is a sportier model. Mahindra has given the BE 6 sporty credentials with its looks and the overall packaging of the vehicle. The Mahindra BE 6 is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.

The Mahindra BE 6 is the first product under the BE brand. Mahindra is expected to launch more products under the BE brand such as the previously showcased BE.07 and BE.09 concepts. Here are three upcoming electric SUVS which will go against the Mahindra BE 6.

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Motor India recently stated that it will expand its EV lineup, starting with the electric version of the Creta. Multiple spy shots have been seen of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, and they have confirmed that the electric powered version of the popular SUV will have a similar styling as the current gen Creta.The Creta EV will be built on an updated version of the K2 architecture, the same platform as the current Hyundai Creta.

It seems that the Creta EV’s headlamp and DRL design will be carried over from the Creta. However, Hyundai plans to replace the standard radiator grille with a closed panel. Meanwhile, the Creta EV will get a connected taillight at the rear, a similar rear bumper, and a shark-fin antenna, among other features. The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to meet the segment standard with similar configurations and offer a 500 km single-charge range.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is scheduled to make its debut in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, showcasing its full production model. This marks the inaugural all-electric vehicle from India’s leading automobile manufacturer, which was initially presented as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. Earlier this year, the e Vitara was globally revealed for the first time in Milan, Italy.

The e Vitara will be offered worldwide with two battery pack alternatives: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether both options will be available to Indian consumers. Although the exact range is not specified, it is anticipated that the vehicle can cover approximately 400 km on a single charge.

The 49 kWh battery is exclusively available in the 2WD model, providing an output of 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque. In contrast, the 61 kWh battery produces 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD variant, while the 4WD version delivers 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has emphasized that the engine features a highly efficient eAxle, which integrates the motor and inverter along with lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

Honda Elevate EV

Honda Cars India recently confirmed that it plans to launch three new nameplates in India by the financial year 2026-27. Out of the three new nameplates, one of them will be an electric SUV based on the Elevate. The Honda Elevate EV is expected to have a modified platform that underpins the Elevate.

Except for this, no other information about the upcoming Honda electric SUV is currently available, however it is expected that the Elevate EV will feature mostly a similar design layout both for the exterior and the interior as the Elevate.