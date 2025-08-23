Hyundai Exter gets Pro Pack upgrade with new colour and dashcam at 7.98 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced a new Pro Pack for the Hyundai Exter. Designed to enhance the vehicle’s visual appeal, the Pro Pack introduces a fresh identity along with added safety, making the compact SUV more appealing to buyers. Personalised Offers on Hyundai Exter Check Offers Check Offers Hyundai has launched an all new Pro Pack for the Exter.

What’s New in the Pro Pack?

The Pro Pack introduces new wheel arch cladding and a side sill garnish, giving the Exter a more muscular stance and more road presence. Hyundai has also launched an all-new Titan Grey Matte colour, adding a premium finish that helps the SUV stand out on the road.

Improved safety for all

Beyond design, Hyundai has expanded dashcam availability to more Exter variants, ensuring advanced safety technology reaches a larger customer base. This move reflects Hyundai’s focus on offering smart features to a wider audience in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Exter in the market

Since its launch in 2023, the Exter has carved a niche in the compact SUV segment, competing with models like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Citroen C3X. Its blend of SUV-inspired design, modern features like a voice-enabled sunroof, and Hyundai’s connected tech has made it one of the strongest contenders in its category.

With the introduction of the Pro Pack, Hyundai aims to reinforce Exter's positioning as not just an entry SUV, but a stylish and progressive choice for first-time SUV buyers who want a balance of looks, features, and safety.

Price and availability

The Hyundai Exter Pro Pack is priced from ₹7,98,390 (ex-showroom), placing it competitively within the entry-level SUV market.