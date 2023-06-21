Home / Car Bike / Hyundai introduces 2023 Venue mini-SUV in Taiwan with new colour themes

Hyundai introduces 2023 Venue mini-SUV in Taiwan with new colour themes

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 05:55 PM IST

The Taiwan-spec 2023 Venue is, however, a little different from its Indian counterpart.

Hyundai has introduced a new variant of its Venue mini-SUV in Taiwan, adding new colours to the car, and giving it as many as 6 drive modes.

Hyundai's Venue mini-SUV (File Photo)
Hyundai's Venue mini-SUV (File Photo)

New colours

The Taiwan-spec 2023 Venue gets ‘London Red' and ‘Oxford Green’ colour schemes. These are in addition to the shades already available, each, too, with English-themed names: Grey Grey, Jennifer Wong (Yellow), Super Circle Powder (Pink), Tiffany Blue, and White Black.

‘London Red,’ in particular, is inspired from the British capital's iconic red telephone booths.

An attempt to bring British style for Taiwanese customers?

Additionally, the South Korean auto giant is offering a 3D version of Britain's coat of arms (flag) on the car's tailgate. The coat of arms is present inside the cabin as well, on seats, which, in turn, are made from fabric with a classic British checkered pattern.

Larger petrol motor

The Taiwan-spec Venue is powered by a larger, 1.6-litre (1.5-litre for India) , 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine, which churns out a maximum output of 120 bhp (power) and 154 Nm (torque).

2023 Venue (Taiwan) vs 2023 Venue (India)

The former is not yet facelifted, while the India-spec model has a facelifted design. Also, the former gets the old steering wheel, in addition to the absence of a fully digital instrument screen (the Indian version has it). Unlike the Indian-spec Venue, however, the Taiwanese counterpart is equipped with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hyundai taiwan
hyundai taiwan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out