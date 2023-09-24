Hyundai launches i20 N Line facelift at 9.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched the i20 N Line facelift in the Indian market, and the company has described it as a ‘sporty and breathtakingly stunning' car. Hyundai N Line (Image courtesy: Hyundai India)

“The i20 brand across generations has consistently set the bar in the premium hatchback segment in the country. With its exciting athletic design and playful details, the N Line facelift will surely set you apart in a crowd of lookalikes, and will resonate profoundly with the ambition of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark,” Tarun Garg, chief operating officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India, said at the launch event, according to HT Auto.

Variants and price

There are two variants, namely N6 and N8. The former is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter comes for ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design

The visual changes on the car include a revised grille and headlamps; the new LED headlamps also sport a new signature LED DRL design. The bumpers too have been redesigned, while there are minimal changes on the rear. Inside the cabin, there are black interiors with contrast red inserts for a sporty look.

Powertrain

The i20 N Line facelift is powered by the same 1.0-litre, Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine that generates 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a new 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Features

The South Korean auto giant is offering the hatchback with more than 60 connected features, multi-language UI support, 127 embedded voice recognition commands, 52 ‘Hinglish’ voice commands, OTA update comptability, 7-speaker Bose sound system, infotainment system, updated leather upholstery with the ‘N’ logo, leather-wrapped steering wheel (also with the ‘N’ logo), red ambient lights, etc.

Safety features

For passenger safety, on the other hand, there are 35 standard features, including six airbags, Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), disc brakes for all four wheels, three-point seatbelt, seatbelt reminders for all seats, and more.

The model also gets 40 additional safety features (burglar alarm, Emergency Stop Signal, rear parking camera, headlamp escort function, among others).

