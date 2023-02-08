Hyundai receives over 650 bookings for Ioniq 5 EV, says numbers higher than expected

Since its launch in India at January's Auto Expo, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EV has received more bookings than expected. According to HT Auto, which cited a confirmation from Hyundai, the Korean manufacturer has received more than 650 orders for its new flagship SUV, much higher than the 250-300 bookings it expected.

Deliveries of Ioniq 5 – it has an opening price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) – will commence next month. Also, it is the company's second electric offering in the country, after KONA EV.

Ioniq 5: Features

The model is based on the in-house Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and receives power from a PMS motor, which generates 214 bhp of maximum power power, as well as 310 Nm peak torque. The motor is charged by a 72.6 kWh battery pack, with a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge.

In terms of features, Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch dual screens, Hyundai's latest interface, Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control etc. For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, engine parking brake, all four disc brakes, and more.

