Home / Car Bike / Hyundai receives over 650 bookings for Ioniq 5 EV, says numbers higher than expected

Hyundai receives over 650 bookings for Ioniq 5 EV, says numbers higher than expected

car bike
Published on Feb 08, 2023 03:23 PM IST

The company's second electric offering for India was launched here at last month's Auto Expo. The model has a starting price of ₹44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV (Image: HT Auto)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV (Image: HT Auto)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Since its launch in India at January's Auto Expo, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EV has received more bookings than expected. According to HT Auto, which cited a confirmation from Hyundai, the Korean manufacturer has received more than 650 orders for its new flagship SUV, much higher than the 250-300 bookings it expected.

Deliveries of Ioniq 5 – it has an opening price of 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) – will commence next month. Also, it is the company's second electric offering in the country, after KONA EV.

Ioniq 5: Features

The model is based on the in-house Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and receives power from a PMS motor, which generates 214 bhp of maximum power power, as well as 310 Nm peak torque. The motor is charged by a 72.6 kWh battery pack, with a range of 631 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge.

In terms of features, Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch dual screens, Hyundai's latest interface, Level 2 ADAS, Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control etc. For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, engine parking brake, all four disc brakes, and more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hyundai electric vehicles
hyundai electric vehicles
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out