Home / Car Bike / Hyundai to announce price of its new SUV on this date. Check its features

Hyundai to announce price of its new SUV on this date. Check its features

car bike
Published on Aug 04, 2022 02:36 PM IST
The luxury Tucson is available in two variants- Platinum and Signature. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The booking price of the SUV is set at 50,000.
Hyundai Tucson's price will be announced on August 10.&nbsp;(Hyundai)
Hyundai Tucson's price will be announced on August 10. (Hyundai)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Auto giant Hyundai will launch its facelift sports utitlity vehicle (SUV) Tucson on August 10. The price of the new luxury SUV will be announced on the same date, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

The luxury Tucson is available in two variants- Platinum and Signature. It will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The booking price of the SUV is set at 50,000. You can book it through online mode or at a Hyundai dealership. It is said that Tucson will give a stiff competition to other SUVs like Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahinda XUV700, the website reported.

Here are the five new features available in Hyundai Tucson.

1. The new Hyundai Tucson has been developed on a third generation compact platform. As a result, it boasts of having the best chassis strength and superior safety.

2. It is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). It is able to detect any car, pedestrian on the road through this automated sensing technology.

3. This new facelift SUV has a forward collision warning system, blind-spot collision warning system, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, drive attention warning, blind spot view monitor and safe exit warning.

4. This new SUV has been introduced with new features like remote engine start using smart key, eight speaker system, HG audio video navigation system etc.

5. The new Hyundai Tucson is built with six-speed automatic transmission and Nu 2.0 petrol engine. For diesel version, it has an R 2.0 diesel engine boasting of eight speed automatic transmission. It also has multi-terrain modes and all wheel drive system.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022. The company had sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units last month as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent, HMIL said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hyundai tucson awd hyundai luxury cars + 1 more
hyundai tucson awd hyundai luxury cars
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out