Hyundai to launch 2023 Verna on March 21

Hyundai will launch the next generation of its Verna sedan in India on March 21, HT Auto has reported citing a statement from the company. Bookings for the 2023 Verna opened on Feb 13, and those interested can make their booking on Hyundai's official website, or by visiting a dealership.

In either case, customers will have to pay a token amount of ₹25,000 for the booking. Also, the South Korean manufacturer is yet to officially unveil the model; Hyundai India has been releasing teasers for the next-gen Verna on its Twitter account.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine

A 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine will power the upcoming model, replacing the existing 1,0-litre Turbo GDI engine. This new engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. Also, the engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 158 bhp and 250 Nm respectively.

There is, however, no diesel option on offer.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants and colours

Hyundai will make the 2023 Verna available in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX(O). On the colour front, the mid-size sedan will have seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior colour options, including the three new monotone colours: Abyss Black (new), Atlas White (new) and Tellurian Brown (new and exclusive).

