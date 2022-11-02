Hyundai to launch Ai3 CUV mini SUV in 2023: Reports

Hyundai will expand its SUV portfolio with Ai3 CUV, an entry-level SUV, which, according to reports, will be launched in 2023. Reports state that the company has been working since 2017 on the car, which will be a direct competitor to Tata Punch in the Indian market.

Engine and transmission

As per HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Ai3 CUV will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which Hyundai has given in both i10 Nios and Aura as well. The engine will generate maximum power of 83 PS and peak torque of 114 Nm. Additionally, for transmission, the car will have a 5-speed manual, as well as smart auto AMT (automated manual transmission).

After the mini SUV is launched, the South Korean manufacturer plans to sell at least 50,000 units each year.

Ai3 CUV vs Tata Punch

Being developed on the auto giant's Grand i10 Nios platform, the Ai3 CUV has a length of 3,595 mm and width of 3,995 mm; in comparison, Tata Punch has a length of 3,827 mm. Other competitors of the Ai3 CUV will be Renault's Kiger and Nissan's Magnite.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail