Hyundai Venue, Exter, Grand i10 Nios and i20 get benefits of up to 70,000

Hyundai India has revealed special discounts on its hatchback and compact SUV models, such as the i20, Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 Nios, for the month of April. Previously, the South Korean automaker indicated that it would be increasing prices across its range of vehicles this month. Nevertheless, it is now providing incentives of up to ₹70,000, encouraging customers to take advantage of these offers before the price increase takes effect. Hyundai is offering discounts on the Venue, i20, Exter and Grand i10 Nios.

The available benefits encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives. These offers will remain valid until April 30th.

Hyundai Exter Discount

The Hyundai Exter is a well-regarded compact SUV that competes with models such as the Tata Punch. At present, the Exter provides the least incentives among its competitors, amounting to a discount of ₹50,000 off the ex-showroom price. The price range for this SUV is between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and is available with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Additionally, there is a CNG variant that generates 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, utilizing dual-cylinder CNG technology to provide extra cargo capacity.

Hyundai Venue Discount

The Hyundai Venue distinguishes itself by offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 through its current promotion. Its ex-showroom price starts at ₹7.94 lakh and can reach up to ₹13.62 lakh, with seven trim levels and three engine options available. The Venue features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine option, which produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre variant is paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbocharged engine offers a choice between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Furthermore, a 1.5-litre diesel engine is available, providing 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20 Discount

Hyundai's dynamic hatchback, the i20, is currently available with discounts of up to ₹65,000. The vehicle is priced between ₹7.04 lakh and ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 has gained significant popularity among younger consumers and is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, which offers two transmission options. This engine produces a maximum power of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Discount

In addition to the Venue, i20, and Exter, Hyundai is also offering discounts on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. This model is the smallest in Hyundai's lineup in India, with prices ranging from ₹5.98 lakh to ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). During April, customers can take advantage of benefits up to ₹68,000.

The Grand i10 NIOS is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and provides a maximum torque of 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a smart automatic AMT.