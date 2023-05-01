Hyundai's Creta EV spotted on another test run. What to expect?

The yet-to-be-launched electric version of Hyundai Creta's SUV was once again spotted on a test run, with the exercise likely to have taken place somewhere in Tamil Nadu. The Creta EV is expected to be make its debut in 2025. The Creta EV that was spotted undergoing test run (Image courtesy: Carwale)

Creta EV: Design and look

According to Carwale (and as seen in the lead image), the car was completely undisguised during the test drive. As per the report, the model that was spied had a unique grey-coloured paint job which is not being offered for the existing version. The front and rear bumpers, however, had a colour shade different from the rest of the vehicle's body.

Further, the test version also seemed to have missed out on the exhaust and radiator, the report noted.

Creat EV: Powertrain

Creta EV may come powered by a 55-60 kWh battery pack which would offer a range of around 550 km on a single charge. Another option being speculated is a 100 kW electric motor with 136 bhp of maximum power output and 395 Nm of peak torque.

Creta EV: Features

As per News18, meanwhile, Hyundai may equip the e-SUV with features such as a multi-functioning steering wheel, power steering, automatic climate control, panormaic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, push start/stop button etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON