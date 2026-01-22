India’s Top 10 Best-Selling Cars of 2025: Dzire Takes the Crown as SUVs Crowd the List

India witnessed the sales of approximately 33.21 lakh units from April 2025 to December 2025, which was a 10.35 per cent increase from 30.09 lakh units from April 2025 to December 2024, hinting at the increase in spending propensity and aptitude of Indian consumers when it came to buying cars. Tata Punch was the best-selling car last year as it dethroned Maruti Suzuki from its position after 22 years. Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Notify me Notify me Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Here are the top 10 best-selling cars of 2025 in India:

10. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch came in at number 10 for 2025 sales, despite leading the top-selling car charts of 2024. The Indian automaker sold 1,73,502 units of the micro SUV, Punch, in 2025, witnessing a decline of approximately 14 per cent from 2,02,030 units sold in 2024. Consumers mainly bought the petrol Punch, which made up 55 per cent of total sales, while CNG and electric contributed to 36 per cent and nine per cent of total sales.

9. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The sub-compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki, the Brezza, came in at number 9 for 2025 sales. It was the fourth highest-selling car in 2024, selling 1,88,160 units, witnessing a decline of seven per cent to 1,75,310 units in 2025. The fuel mix was majorly dominated by petrol at 61 per cent, while CNG made up 39 per cent of total sales.

8. Mahindra Scorpio

The best-selling car from Mahindra’s portfolio, the Scorpio, came in at number 8 in 2025 with total sales of 1,76,988 units sold, witnessing a growth of six per cent from 1,66,364 units sold in 2024. The fuel mix was massively dominated by diesel at 95 per cent, while petrol made up five per cent of total sales. However, the list doesn’t clarify whether this was the Scorpio Classic or the Scorpio N.

(Also Read: Selling your car soon? Unpaid toll dues could now stop the transfer)

7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The SUV crossover from Maruti Suzuki, the Fronx, came in at number 7 in 2025 with total sales of 1,79,894 units, witnessing a growth of 15 per cent from 1,56, 236 units sold in 2024. The fuel mix was majorly dominated by petrol at 71 per cent, while CNG made up 29 per cent of the total sales.

6. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Swift, came in at number 6 in 2025 with total sales of 1,89,261 units sold, witnessing a growth of 10 per cent from 1,72, 808 units sold in 2024. The fuel mix was majorly dominated by petrol at 85 per cent, while CNG made up 15 per cent of the total sales.

5. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The MPV from Maruti Suzuki, the Ertiga, came in at number 5 in 2025 with total sales of 1,92,025 units sold, witnessing a growth of one per cent from 1,90,091 units sold in 2024. The fuel mix was majorly dominated by CNG at 72 per cent, while petrol made up 28 per cent of the total sales.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The budget tall-boy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Wagon R, came in at number 4 in 2025 with total sales of 1,94,238 units, witnessing a growth of two per cent from 1,90,855 units sold in 2024. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was the best-selling car in 2023 before the Tata Punch dethroned it in 2024. The fuel mix was quite even, with CNG edging it at 52 per cent, while petrol made up 48 per cent of the total sales.

3. Tata Nexon

Indian automaker Tata Motors’ best-selling SUV, the Nexon, ranked third in 2025, selling 2,00,561 units. This marks a 24 per cent increase from 1,61,611 units sold in 2024. The Nexon was tenth on the top 10 best-selling cars list in 2024. It was also the only car available in all fuel types: petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric. Sales were dominated by petrol at 41 per cent, CNG at 33 percent, diesel at 14 percent, and electric at 4 percent.

(Also Read: 5 SUVs under ₹20 lakh with the best ground clearance to buy in 2026)

2. Hyundai Creta

South Korean automaker Hyundai’s best-selling product, the Creta, came in at number 2 in 2025 with total sales of 2,01,122 units. This reflects an 8 per cent increase from 1,86,919 units in 2024. The Hyundai Creta was among the top 5 cars sold last year. It is available with three drivetrains. Petrol led the fuel mix at 52 per cent, followed by diesel at 44 per cent and electric at four per cent.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The sub-compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki, the Dzire, was the best-selling car of 2025 with 2,14,488 units sold. It witnessed a growth of 28 per cent from 1,67,988 units sold in 2024. The Dzire came in at eighth position in 2024 as CNG dominated the fuel mix ratio with 56 per cent, and petrol accounted for 44 per cent of total sales.